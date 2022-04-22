Red Sox hold off Rays in series opener, move back to .500

On a 1-and-1 pitch, Franco laced a grounder to Trevor Story in the hole at second. Story slid across the lip of the outside grass and recorded the final out as the Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory.

He saw the two walks by Jake Diekman to begin the frame as his team clung to a one-run lead. The mess that followed when Diekman then walked the bases loaded. With two outs in the ninth, Barnes, who manager Alex Cora said he would like to see reclaim the closer role at some point, had to compile his greatest closeout performance this year. Barnes had to retire one batter, Wander Franco, who already had two homers on the evening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Barnes saw it all unfold from the left field bullpen at Tropicana Field.

Observations from the game:

▪ Michael Wacha registered another quality start Friday. The righthander went five innings, yielding just three hits, two of which were solo home runs by Franco.

Wacha, who works quickly, kept that same pace Friday. He tossed his low-90 m.p.h. four-seam fastball 29 times, while working his changeup in 28 times in an effort to keep hitters off-balance. For the most part, Wacha did that.

▪ Xander Bogaerts made an error in the first inning on a routine ground ball. His double play mate, Story, then made one of his own in the third with two outs.

Story, who was shaded to his left in short right field, fielded a Franco grounder cleanly but committed an off-target throw to Bobby Dalbec at first base. Wacha walked Ji-Man Choi, putting runners at first and second. The next batter was Yandy Diáz who laced a screaming liner toward Bogaerts that came off the bat at 110.7 m.p.h. If it got over the head of Bogaerts there was a chance the Rays, who were down 4-1 at the time, could have scored two runs considering the fast turf outfield. Bogaerts had different plans, however, making a leaping grab before hitting the ground, preserving the Red Sox’ three-run lead.

▪ Entering Friday, the Sox scored just 15 runs in the first three innings. They scored four runs off Corey Kluber behind nine hits through three innings, including a Rafael Devers homer, his third of the season.

The Sox belted out 11 hits against Kluber in his five innings, but had none against three Tampa Bay relievers in the final four innings.

▪ Much like last year, the Red Sox have a first base issue to start the season. Sox first basemen — namely Dalbec and Travis Shaw — were batting just .109 with a .376 OPS, both of which were a league worst. Shaw got the start at designated hitter with J.D. Martinez sidelined and Dalbec was at first. The pair was a combined 0 for 7 through eight innings.

