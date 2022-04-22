Red Sox’ versatile Garrett Whitlock starting a new role Saturday against Rays

Whitlock has been the team’s middle reliever, closer, the piggyback pitcher who can go multiple innings. On Saturday, he’ll wear the hat of a Red Sox starter, the first of his big league career.

Whitlock, who has a 0.93 ERA in 9⅔ innings with 11 strikeouts out of the Red Sox bullpen, said nothing changes in this role. Pitching coach Dave Bush offered Whitlock a unique perspective..

“He was just telling me like, ‘Hey it’s not a start, you’re just pitching the first inning. And I was like, all right, sounds good,” Whitlock said.

The Red Sox, of course, will need Whitlock to go more than one inning. But Bush’s input was just another reminder for Whitlock to not see this role any differently. That might not be a problem for the righthander, who manager Alex Cora said has a unique ability to stay in the present.

“You can’t let the moment get too big for you,” Whitlock said. “You just got to move on to the next, whether it’s a positive or negative outcome. So that’s just that whole mentality, stay in that moment, but at the same time, you have to look forward.”

Acting manager Will Venable said he doesn’t expect it to be too much different for Whitlock on Saturday.

“I’m sure he’s excited,” Venable said. “He’s been in a lot of situations that could challenge a young pitcher, but he’s handled them well. I think it will be normal Garrett out there.”

Cora getting better

Cora, who is sidelined with COVID-19, is getting better, according to Venable. Before Thursday’s game with the Blue Jays, the Red Sox announced their manager was the latest player/staff member to be hit by the virus. It began with two staff members and Kevin Plawecki at the beginning of the week. Jonathan Aráuz and Christian Vázquez also hit the COVID-related injured list. Plawecki and Aráuz have remained on COVID-IL, and it’s uncertain when Cora or the other players might return. The positive for the Sox is that, so far, they haven’t had any new cases.

Furthermore, the Sox have been through worse with COVID-19 tearing through their clubhouse at the end of last season. As a result, they understand how to deal with these situations a bit better.

“I mean all the challenges that this game and COVID throw at us, I think you get a little bit better each time, dealing with the next wave of whatever that is,” Venable said. “And that’s certainly the case here where you know, there’s no surprises. We know what we have to do when we have a positive [test] to protect ourselves and our family.”

Detour from Toronto

The Red Sox will fly into Toronto for their next series, but will take a bus to nearby Buffalo on the way back and fly to Baltimore from there. Canada a PCR test for anyone to fly out of the country. If the test comes back positive, a person has to quarantine for 14 days. But anyone crossing the border on land doesn’t have to present any type of COVID test. Venable contracted the virus last year while the team was in Toronto and was forced to quarantine for 14 days . . . J.D. Martinez (left adductor tightness) was available off the bench Friday night. It’s still to be determined if he will start Saturday’s game . . . Josh Taylor (back) made one rehab appearance Sunday but hasn’t pitched since. Taylor was deemed a potential close contact/exposed to COVID. The plan is for Taylor to get into a game this weekend.

