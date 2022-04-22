Report: Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to restructure contract to free up $9 million

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement to restructure his contract to give the team more salary cap room, according to an ESPN report Friday. The restructured deal will free up $9 million in salary-cap space. Prior to the agreement, the Bucs were just under $4.4 million in cap space, which is the sixth-lowest in the NFL. Now the Bucs will have some flexibility to sign their own free agents, the ESPN report said. The team also needs about $3 million to sign its 2022 draft class. Last year, the Bucs saved $19 million when the ex-Patriots quarterback and the Bucs agreed to extend his contract a year. Even with the latest restructuring, Brady is still set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, according to the ESPN report.
Dwayne Haskins remembered during first of three memorial services
Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service, a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old quarterback died after being struck while walking on a South Florida highway. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners that attended a 90-minute service at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood, not far from Heinz Field. The service is the first of three to honor the former Ohio State star and 2019 first-round pick of the Washington Commanders... The NFL will have three games on Christmas Day for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.
GOLF
Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead at Zurich
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. Cameron Tringale-Wyndham Clark and Brandon Grace-Garrick Higgo were 15 under. Higgo and Grace shot 64, and Tringale and Clark had a 67. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer settled for an even-par 72 to make the cut on the number at 8 under. The father-son team of Jay Haas and Bill Haas also made the cut on the number, following a 65 with a 71 ... Scott Jamieson took a two-shot lead of the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain after the second round. Jamieson eagled the 18th hole to finish with a 7-under 63 at the Lakes Course in eastern Spain.
SOCCER
US men to play Grenada in World Cup warmup
The United States will play its June 10 World Cup warmup match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game, part of the CONCACAF Nations League, will be the third of six World Cup warmups for the Americans. The No. 15 US plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati. The US also is planning a friendly for June 5, possibly against 13th-ranked Uruguay, and is at No. 74 El Salvador on June 14 in the Nations League.... Jonathan Gómez, an 18-year-old right back who made his US debut in December, was among 20 players picked by Mexico coach Gerardo Martino for an exhibition against Guatemala on April 27 at Orlando, Florida ...US national team forward Gyasi Zardes was acquired by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids from the Columbus Crew for $300,000 in 2022 general allocation money.
MISCELLANY
Iga Swiatek extends win streak by defeating Emma Raducanu
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek ended US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s first clay tournament run by 6-4, 6-4 to move into the Stuttgart Open semifinals. Swiatek extended her win streak to 21 matches and moved closer to what would be a fourth consecutive title after victories in Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami ... The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Ryker Evans to a three-year entry-level contract , locking up the second draft pick in franchise history.