Report: Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to restructure contract to free up $9 million

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement to restructure his contract to give the team more salary cap room, according to an ESPN report Friday. The restructured deal will free up $9 million in salary-cap space. Prior to the agreement, the Bucs were just under $4.4 million in cap space, which is the sixth-lowest in the NFL. Now the Bucs will have some flexibility to sign their own free agents, the ESPN report said. The team also needs about $3 million to sign its 2022 draft class. Last year, the Bucs saved $19 million when the ex-Patriots quarterback and the Bucs agreed to extend his contract a year. Even with the latest restructuring, Brady is still set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, according to the ESPN report.

Dwayne Haskins remembered during first of three memorial services

Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service, a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old quarterback died after being struck while walking on a South Florida highway. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners that attended a 90-minute service at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood, not far from Heinz Field. The service is the first of three to honor the former Ohio State star and 2019 first-round pick of the Washington Commanders... The NFL will have three games on Christmas Day for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.