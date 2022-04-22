Time is running out for the Bruins to fix their sagging offensive attack

Meanwhile, the Bruins have gone without a power-play goal since Original Six days (poetic license granted by Gump Worsley) and they were blanked (4-0) by the Penguins Thursday night, their fourth time with a blank scoresheet this season.

The Blueshirts, tied atop the Metropolitan Division with the Hurricanes at 108 points, enter the Garden matinee winners of their last four games. Three of those W’s were consecutive shutouts, all part of a high-powered 7-2-1 April that included ex-Boston College Eagle Chris Kreider summiting to the 50-goal plateau.

The playoffs fast approaching and their game in critical need of a kick-start, the Bruins on Saturday afternoon will face a Rangers team that has mostly been doing the kicking of late.

The Black and Gold have been outscored, 28-24, in their 10 games (5-5-0) this month — their most tepid stretch of play since the 5-5-2 doldrums led to coach Bruce Cassidy overhauling his lines on New Year’s Day.

Brother Cassidy’s Traveling Salvation Show rolled up 52 shots Thursday night on Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith. Few of them really threatened the ex-UNH backstop. Follow-up chances off rebounds and deflections were few.

What in the end looked like a ton of shots on the game sheet barely had the weight of a bag full of feathers.

“Listen,” noted a disappointed Cassidy, “some of our lines have gone stale.”

In fact, the entire offense has turned all sourdough of late, in part because high-scoring right winger David Pastrnak has been sidelined the better part of three weeks. Pastrnak could be back in for Sunday’s visit to Montreal, allowing him less than a week’s worth of games to synch up his game to playoff level.

Of the 22 goals scored by Bruins forwards in April, five each have been off the sticks of Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk. Charlie Coyle, Patrice Bergeron, and newcomer Marc McLaughlin have potted a pair each. Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Curtis Lazar, Jesper Froden, Trent Frederic, and Taylor Hall each have chipped in with singletons.

A total of four goals from top sixers Bergeron, Marchand, and Hall isn’t the stuff that builds confidence for the playoff run.

As for the power play, it officially has become the riddle wrapped in the enigma of the offense. The Bruins failed twice more on the advantage in Pittsburgh, their stretch of futility now 0 for 29 and a cumulative 46:04 across the last nine games.

How to fix it?

“Getting shots on net” would be a fine place to start, Cassidy noted after the 0-for-2 at PPG Paints Arena.

It has been a power play without pace, absent confidence, guilty of stuttering entries into the offensive end, and slow to identify shooting opportunities. It has not been a strong point all season for the Bruins, but it now has become a handicap, often delivering better scoring chances for the opposition’s PK unit.

Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm are expected to remain out through Saturday’s matinee, with Cassidy saying Thursday that both should be back no later than Tuesday’s visit here by the red-hot Panthers. All that remains from there is Thursday’s stop here by the Sabres, followed by the regular-season wrap Friday night in Toronto.

Goalie Linus Ullmark, out since taking a shot off his mask a week ago Thursday, should be back in uniform with the Rangers in town.

Friday was a day of rest, which normally would point to Jeremy Swayman being in net for what would be his season-high fourth consecutive start. Cassidy has preferred to come back with his most recent starter after a day off.

However, absent any other obvious tool at hand, it’s possible Cassidy will call on Ullmark (23-10-2) to make his 37th start.

Swayman, in net for three of the Penguins’ goals (Jake Guentzel polished off a hat trick with an empty-netter), now has made more appearances (44 combined AHL/NHL) than in any season his last 10 years, dating back to Alaskan youth hockey.

“Feeling great, yeah, I’m excited,” Swayman said after the PIttsburgh game when asked about the workload. “It’s great to be in this pro atmosphere. I’m taking it day by day, that’s the biggest thing. Yesterday’s gone, tomorrow hasn’t come yet. All I am doing is focusing on the moment.”

Kreider will enter the afternoon with 51 goals, ranked No. 3 in the NHL behind Auston Matthews, 58, and Leon Draisaitl, 54. Kreider and Matthews are Americans. Three other Yanks — Alex DeBrincat, Matthew Tkachuk, and Guentzel — have connected for 40. Kreider, who grew up in Boxford, leads the league with 26 power-play strikes, three ahead of Draisaitl … Ex-Bruin Frank Vatrano, flipped to the Rangers from the Panthers at the trade deadline, has tallied 7-4—11 in 18 games … New York goalie Igor Shesterkin (36-11-4) ranks T4 in wins, but his GAA (2.01) and save percentage (.936) are the best among this season’s elite stoppers. The 26-year-old Muscovite is in his third season as a North American pro.

