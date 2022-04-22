Macron extends poll lead over Le Pen as high-stakes French presidential campaigns end

But a Le Pen upset victory still remains a possibility. The final polls missed the result margin by nearly nine percentage points five years ago, and turnout could play a critical role in Sunday’s vote.

The latest polling averages show Macron 10 percentage points ahead of Le Pen, gaining some momentum after a tight finish in the first round of the election two weeks ago.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen used the last hours of campaigning on Friday to portray this weekend’s presidential election as a referendum on the future of the country as polls suggested a widening lead for the incumbent.

Both candidates appeared eager to avoid unwelcome surprises on Friday, making their last campaign stops in areas they won in the first round and whose votes they will need in the runoff. Le Pen, 53, met with voters in the Pas-de-Calais region, a far-right stronghold, and visited a medical center, making a final attempt to portray herself as a candidate who is close to the people, including those who feel forgotten by Macron’s government.

“We did an outreach campaign, a field campaign. I met tens of thousands of French people,” she said. “I think we did a very good campaign.”

Meanwhile, Macron, 44, traveled to the southern French town of Figeac, where he came in 13 percentage points ahead of Le Pen two weeks ago. The incumbent did almost no campaigning before the first round, but hit the trail hard in this final stage.

French law prohibits any campaigning or the release of polls from Friday midnight until the election results are known.

The biggest challenge for Macron is no longer "the amount of votes Le Pen herself will get," but rather his ability to fight any inclination among people who supported him in 2017 to sit out the vote this time, said Antoine Jardin, a political scientist.

Macron’s reelection strategy has largely centered on outreach to left-leaning voters and an attempt to reactivate of France’s "Republican front" — a broad coalition of voters to prevent a far-right presidency.

"France is one bloc," Macron said Friday, addressing voters in Figeac.

Five years ago, that coalition helped Macron beat Le Pen by a margin of more than 30 percentage points.

But now, Le Pen has brought the far-right closer than ever before to the French presidency — prompting concerns in other European capitals.

In an unusual op-ed on Friday, the leaders of Germany, Spain, and Portugal suggested French voters should reelect Macron, to defend against a far-right threat to European values. The piece didn’t name either candidate directly.

"The choice French people are facing is crucial for France and for all of us in Europe," the three leaders wrote in France’s center-left Le Monde newspaper. "They have to choose between a democratic candidate, who believes that France is stronger in a powerful and autonomous European Union, and a far-right candidate, who openly sides with those who attack our freedom and democracy, which are the fundamental values we inherited directly from the French Enlightenment."

Macron chose similar language to attack Le Pen in Wednesday’s televised debate — the only direct meeting of the candidates. He portrayed her as more radical than she would acknowledge and as beholden to Russian interests, citing a loan to her 2017 campaign from a Russian state bank.

Le Pen on Friday characterized Macron’s accusations as "defamatory."

In 2017, thousands of internal Macron campaign e-mails were released by Russia-linked hackers on the Friday night before the election, just before the mandatory end of campaigning. It was widely seen as a Russian attempt to boost Le Pen, who had regularly expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, been highly critical of NATO, and advocated for France to leave the European Union.

In this campaign, Le Pen sought to moderate her image and distance herself from Putin. She condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said she would welcome Ukrainian refugees in France.

"Changing her position on Vladimir Putin and Russia was a must-do," said Martin Quencez, deputy director of the German Marshall Fund’s Paris office. "There was no other solution."

She still opposes an embargo on Russian oil and gas and wants a referendum to end immigration.

Polls suggest French voters, though, have been thinking more about economic issues than foreign policy in this campaign season.

Le Pen has promoted that Macron doesn’t understand middle-class concerns. She has riffed off the notion that Macron, a former investment banker, has been a "president of the rich," who can be aloof and arrogant.

In an interview on Friday, Macron rejected accusations of arrogance as "a political argument."

Addressing a crowd in a medieval market square in Figeac on Friday, Macron vowed more support for small towns and rural communities "which, sometimes, have been neglected over the last 20 years," he acknowledged.

Whereas older voters were largely behind other nationalist victories, like the Trump presidency and Britain’s vote to leave the EU, France’s older generation is a key obstacle to a Le Pen victory.

Many in that age group remember vividly what the party stood for before Le Pen took it over from her father, who called Nazi gas chambers just a “detail” of World War II.