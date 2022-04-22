Southern Ukraine is the next target for Russia

“This will allow us to ensure a land bridge to Crimea as well as influence key aspects of the Ukrainian economy, Black Sea ports through which agricultural and metallurgical exports go to other countries,” he said.

The push in southeastern Ukraine aims “to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine,” Major General Rustam Minnekayev, acting commander of Russia’s Central Military District, said Friday at a defense industry meeting in Ekaterinburg, the Tass and RIA Novosti news services reported.

A Russian general said the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine aims to secure control of the entire south of the country as well as the eastern Donbas region, according to state news services, as he also suggested the campaign could extend into neighboring Moldova.

Success in southern Ukraine in what he called the second phase of Russia’s two-month-old “military operation” would give its forces access to the breakaway Transnistria region of Moldova, where there is “oppression of the Russian-speaking population,” the general said, according to Tass.

It’s unclear if the statement represents official policy. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment when asked about the general’s statement in a conference call with reporters.

After failing to seize Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early in the invasion, Russian forces have fallen back to regroup for an attempt to take the whole of the Donbas region amid fierce opposition from the Ukrainian military supplied with weapons from the US and European allies. Russia-backed separatists have partly controlled the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014.

Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol after a brutal weeks-long siege, even as some 2,000 Ukrainian troops remain holed up in the giant Azovstal steel plant there. He called off attempts to storm the industrial complex, instead ordering Russia’s military to seal off the territory.

The Black Sea city of Odesa remains firmly in Ukrainian hands. Russian forces seized the southern city of Kherson earlier in the war, where residents took to the streets to protest the occupation. The nearby port city of Mykolaiv and surrounding areas in a region under Ukraine’s control that stretches from Kherson to Odesa has faced repeated rocket attacks from Russian troops.

Ukrainian officials have alleged Russia may be planning to stage an independence referendum in Kherson as soon as next month, similar to ones held previously by the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk peoples’ republics, though Moscow hasn’t commented. Putin recognized the two separatist entities in Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states days before he announced the invasion of Ukraine, claiming troops were defending Russians living there.