At Roadrunner, Cousin Stizz adds another chip to Titletown

On Friday night at Roadrunner, Stizz added to his lore with the final stop of his national tour in support of his February album, “Just for You.” The evening was a true homecoming, with a crowd rapacious for the energy of its “Perfect” champion.

It’s been seven years since the Dorchester rapper shot to meteoritic heights on the strength of his debut mixtape, “Suffolk County,” which won the Fields Corner product viral acclaim and a national platform. In the days since, he’s steadily climbed the steps of rap stardom; signing to RCA, scoring features with the likes of Offset, Freddie Gibbs, and Doja Cat, and adding depth and breadth to his catalog across five albums.

A Red Sox hat never looks more like a crown than when it’s affixed atop the head of Cousin Stizz.

Hip-hop fans are a lot like sports ones, taking pride in a star’s wins and shaking off losses. Stizz gets this, making “I” feel a lot like “we” on his songs, especially when he raps things like “Every season’s my season, as long as I’m breathin’.”

Stizz thanked the crowd braving COVID anxiety to come out, setting the pace early with a trio of new cuts; “Gone,” “Blessings,” and the soaring “Save the Day.” The crowd had an affinity for his early mixtapes, though, and Stizz obliged. “No Bells” affirmed itself as the ultimate expression of the Boston area’s cartoonishly territorial nature. The “Monda” cut “500 Horses” brought a supercharge out of the audience, as did recent work like “Guts & Glory.”

“Your favorite cousin” is a happy warrior, but pay close attention and you’ll hear how climbing skyscrapers can be a lonely business, as can survival. Stizz’s merch hinted as much, emblazoned with cross-street signage reading “Blue Pill Ave, My Home My Hell.” It’s a reminder: We want to see rappers overcome the world’s obstacles, never forget where they came from, and serve as gladiatorial avatars in the big top of entertainment. But our spectacle is their real life, full of trials and pains.

Stizz has been carrying his hometown along with him for some time, all the way back to when he used to ride the bus out of the city for an education in the suburbs. But by ably making rap his job, he’s become a certified Boston inspiration, taking his faithful on a whirlwind worldwide journey straight out of FX’s “Atlanta.”

When Stizz asks “Who’s gon’ save the day?” we know who’s positioned as an answer. With his city at his back and songs bursting from his lungs, backed by his brethren, it evokes a feeling familiar around these parts. When Boston rides for Cousin Stizz, it feels like minting another perfect championship effort — it feels like a parade.





