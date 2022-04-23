12 arrested after fentanyl, guns found purported stash house in Lawrence, officials say

All 12 individuals were identified as Lawrence residents and were arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Friday on a slate of weapons and drug trafficking charges, according to a statement from Healey’s office. They were held without bail pending a hearing on May 2, the statement said.

Twelve people were arrested after authorities searched a purported stash house in Lawrence on Thursday and found more than 4 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and multiple guns, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Friday.

Authorities say they found 4.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, five handguns, one rifle, seven large-capacity magazines, and ammunition while executing a search warrant at the house. The search was part of a joint investigation by local, state, and federal authorities, including State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Salem, N.H., and Lawrence police departments, the statement said.

Manuel Alejandro Lara Ruiz was charged with trafficking 36 grams or more of fentanyl (three counts), trafficking 100 grams or more of fentanyl (two counts), trafficking 200 grams or more of fentanyl (one count), possession of a firearm during a felony (six counts, possession of a firearm without an FID card (six counts), improper storage of a firearm (six counts), possession of ammunition without FID card (one count), and possession of a large capacity feeding device (seven counts).

The other 11 individuals were charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a firearm during a felony (six counts), possession of a firearm without an FID card (six counts), improper storage of a firearm (six counts), possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a large capacity feeding device (seven counts).

