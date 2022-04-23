Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A great egret at Canoe Meadows Sanctuary in Pittsfield, a green heron in Lenox, two solitary sandpipers in Sheffield, white-winged scoters in North Adams and Laurel Lake in Lenox, and a long-tailed duck in Pittsfield.

A number of new migrants showed up last week with the month of May getting closer, a time when the great majority of northward bound migrants will arrive or pass through Massachusetts. Some of the new arrivals included blue-winged teal, yellow-crowned night-heron, glossy ibis, black-bellied plover, semipalmated plover, upland sandpiper, Caspian tern, Eastern whip-poor-will, ruby-throated hummingbird, Eastern kingbird, yellow-throated vireo, bank swallow, veery, ovenbird, black-and-white warbler, hooded warbler, yellow warbler, Northern parula, prairie warbler, and rose-breasted grosbeak.

Bristol County: Willets in Fairhaven and at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth, four least sandpipers at Allens Pond, two Caspian terns in Westport, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center in Dartmouth, four Northern waterthrushes in Fall River, a Louisiana waterthrush in Westport, and a rose-breasted grosbeak in North Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: A number of new migrants arrived including a white ibis in Nauset Marsh in Eastham, a swallow-tailed kite in South Dennis, semipalmated plovers in Falmouth, least sandpipers in Harwich, white-eyed and yellow-throated vireos in the Provincetown Beech Forest, ruby-throated hummingbirds in Brewster and at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, a Kentucky warbler in Dennis, a hooded warbler in the Red Maple Swamp in Eastham, an indigo bunting at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, and a blue grosbeak at the Scusset Beach campground in Sandwich.

Essex County: A white-faced ibis in Rowley, and possibly the same individual in Ipswich, a continuing eared grebe at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, a least bittern at Plum Island, an upland sandpiper in Newburyport, a white-eyed vireo and a worm-eating warbler at Marblehead Neck Sanctuary, a snowy owl at Salisbury, and a late snow bunting at Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester.

Franklin County: A little blue heron was spotted in Northfield.

Hampshire County: A great egret in Amherst, a glossy ibis in South Hadley, two sandhill cranes at the Honey Pot in South Hadley, two Eastern whip-poor-wills at Gate 8 at Quabbin Reservoir in Pelham, a prairie warbler in Southampton, and a Lincoln’s sparrow in South Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: Three harlequin ducks, a red-headed woodpecker and a Northern parula in Edgartown, and a common raven at Wasque.

Middlesex County: A red-throated loon at Crystal Lake in Newton, a green heron at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, seven glossy ibis in flight over Dunback Meadow in Lexington, a Barrow’s goldeneye and a Caspian tern at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, and a hooded warbler at the Brooks Estate in Medford.

Norfolk County: Four blue-winged teal, a cattle egret, and a veery at Squantum, two piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, six purple martins at Stony Brook Sanctuary in Norfolk, and a Louisiana waterthrush at Fowl Meadow in Canton.

Plymouth County: A sandhill crane and a Caspian tern at Burrage Pond in Hanson, a yellow-crowned night-heron in Duxbury, a white ibis in the marsh near the Cushman Preserve in Duxbury, a summer tanager in Marshfield, and a blue grosbeak in Scituate.

Suffolk County: A glaucous gull at Revere Beach, two red-shouldered hawks, two vesper sparrows, four white-crowned sparrows, and a continuing blue grosbeak at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and a pileated woodpecker at Allandale Woods in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: A glossy ibis, a solitary sandpiper, and Caspian tern at Bolton Flats in Bolton, a Northern goshawk at Tom Swamp in Petersham, three Bonaparte’s gulls at Gate 36 at Wachusett Reservoir in Sterling, and two lesser black-backed gulls in Clinton.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.