In Concord, N.H., community on edge after couple found dead on popular hiking trail

The heavy police presence that overtook the area last week was gone Saturday afternoon, but the state’s law enforcement agencies continued to search for a suspect in what Attorney General John Formella has called a double murder investigation.

CONCORD, N.H. — On any other Saturday in April, the Broken Ground Trails would have been busy with hikers taking in the spring weather but instead, the walking paths were desolate, as the community grappled with what investigators had found near a trail less than two days earlier: the bodies of a married couple, residents of a nearby apartment complex, shot multiple times.

The deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid on a woodland trail near their home are being investigated by New Hampshire state law enforcement as a possible double murder.

Advertisement

After days of searching for the missing couple, Djeswende and Stephen Reid, who were reported missing Wednesday, were found dead Thursday evening by law enforcement officers in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail, only a short distance from the apartment they shared.

The couple, ages 66 and 67, liked the outdoors, Formella’s office said, and had apparently left their apartment for a walk on Monday around 2:22 p.m. and never returned. Their family reported them missing after Stephen Reid did not show up for a planned event on Wednesday.

“This is a tragedy, and it’s something that came out of nowhere, and we’re doing our due diligence, investing all of our resources, working with our state and local partners, to bring this case to a successful resolution,” Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said in a press conference Friday.

A spokesman for Formella said in an e-mail Saturday that his office is still “actively working” the case and that no new information was available.

The couple had lived at nearby Alton Woods, a sprawling, tree-lined apartment complex described by a sign at the entrance as offering “contemporary living in a country setting,” where several residents Saturday said they frequent the Broken Ground Trails for its convenience.

Advertisement

“That they were shot multiple times, that’s the really frightening part,” said Conny Von Nordsiek, 73, who lives at the apartment complex. “These two older people out for a hike, killed for no reason in what reminds you of a gangland shooting. I’m older, and it makes me think twice about walking there.”

Von Nordiek said she often hikes the trails with her dog, who accompanied her on a stroll inside the complex Saturday.

“Notice, we are not there walking today,” she said.

The entrance to the Marshal Loop Trail and the Alton Woods complex were both quiet Saturday afternoon, with no signs remaining of the investigators who pored over the area in days prior.

A man and a woman at a Concord home where relatives of Stephen Reid live declined to comment to a reporter. About half an hour later, they arrived at the entrance to the trail where the couple’s body had been found and remained parked for about 10 minutes, apparently grappling with their loss.

At the complex Saturday, a man who asked only to be identified as Steve said the shooting has shaken the neighborhood to its core, generating worry in social media groups dedicated to local discussion and prompting some residents to lock their doors.

“We’re definitely on edge,” he said. “There are a lot of people asking ‘how could this happen in Concord?’ As a retired firefighter and EMT, I know that no town is immune. It’s sad.”

Advertisement

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.