Driver cited in Cambridge for allegedly hitting, injuring two people on tandem bike with car door

A driver was cited for allegedly opening a car door into the path of a woman and a man riding a tandem bicycle and injuring them both in Cambridge Saturday afternoon, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The driver, who remained on scene, was cited for the dooring, Cambridge spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.

Police responded to Rogers and Third streets for a crash involving two bicyclists and a driver of a motor vehicle around 1 p.m, according to Warnick.