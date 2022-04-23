fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver cited in Cambridge for allegedly hitting, injuring two people on tandem bike with car door

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated April 23, 2022, 56 minutes ago

A driver was cited for allegedly opening a car door into the path of a woman and a man riding a tandem bicycle and injuring them both in Cambridge Saturday afternoon, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The driver, who remained on scene, was cited for the dooring, Cambridge spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.

Police responded to Rogers and Third streets for a crash involving two bicyclists and a driver of a motor vehicle around 1 p.m, according to Warnick.

The woman and man were conscious and alert, he said.

The woman suffered an arm injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Warnick said. The man sustained minor injuries to his hand.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.

