Leominster officer struck by vehicle at the scene of an earlier accident

A Leominster police officer was injured after he was struck by a car Friday night while helping a tow truck exit a parking lot at the scene of an earlier crash , officials said.

The officer, identified as Garrett Hardy, was guiding a tow truck out of a parking lot onto Route 117 when he was hit by a car heading west on Lancaster Street at 9:12 p.m., Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said in a statement. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, the statement said.

The tow truck had been responding to an earlier accident at Lancaster Street and Elm Hill Road. Emergency crews at the scene provided medical attention to Hardy before he was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, the statement said.