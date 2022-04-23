Motorcyclist killed in crash with car leaving driveway in Dudley

A 61-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a car that was exiting a driveway in Dudley on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Police were called to 191 Southbridge Road (Route 131) about 3:25 p.m. for a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car, the Dudley Police Department said in a statement. The man, whose name was not released, was heading west on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was hit by a 2010 Mercury sedan driven by a 17-year-old male, who was pulling out of a driveway, the statement said.