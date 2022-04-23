Motorcyclist killed in crash with car leaving driveway in Dudley

A 61-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a car that was exiting a driveway in Dudley on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Police were called to 191 Southbridge Road (Route 131) about 3:25 p.m. for a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car, the Dudley Police Department said in a statement. The man, whose name was not released, was heading west on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was hit by a 2010 Mercury sedan driven by a 17-year-old male, who was pulling out of a driveway, the statement said.
The man and the teenager, both from Dudley, were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, the statement said. The man suffered serious injuries and died, and the teenager had minor injuries, police said.
The crash is under investigation by the Dudley Police Department and the Worcester district attorney’s office.
