Plymouth woman dies in Pembroke rollover crash

A 54-year-old Plymouth woman died early Saturday morning after she was thrown from her car during a two-vehicle rollover crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to a rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke at 2:26 a.m.

The woman, who was driving a 2019 Mercedes SUV, was traveling south when her vehicle sideswiped a Honda Ridgeline, which was operated by a 42-year-old Oak Bluffs man, State Police said in a statement.