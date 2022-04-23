Plymouth woman dies in Pembroke rollover crash

A 54-year-old Plymouth woman died early Saturday morning after she was thrown from her car during a two-vehicle rollover crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers responded to a rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke at 2:26 a.m.
The woman, who was driving a 2019 Mercedes SUV, was traveling south when her vehicle sideswiped a Honda Ridgeline, which was operated by a 42-year-old Oak Bluffs man, State Police said in a statement.
Then, the Mercedes rolled over and the woman was ejected from the car, according to State Police. She died at the scene. The man was not injured, State Police said.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Pembroke Fire Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and MassDOT.
