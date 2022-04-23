Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, April 23-29

A screening of “Red Tails,” about the Tuskegee Airmen, Black military pilots who fought in World War II.

Monday, April 25

“Brave Conversations: Implicit Bias and Microaggressions”

Community Coalition for Change, 6 p.m., in-person

Kevin Duquette, an assistant professor of counselor education at Bridgewater State University, facilitates a discussion about the challenges of implicit bias and microaggressions.





Tuesday, April 26

“National Poetry Month: Building an Inclusive Table with Poetry — The Women’s Movement and Literary Art”

Bunker Hill Community College, 6 p.m., virtual

Artists, activists, poets, songwriters, and educators share poetry and “reflect on their respective life, career and art. Followed by a panel discussion on intersectional identities including: the Latinx experience; Black women; women with disabilities; lesbian, queer and trans women; Indigenous and colonized women and two-spirits; gender nonconforming, intergenerational women; and mothers with inherited trauma.”

“Demystifying the STEM C-suite: Woman Entrepreneurs and the Business of Science”

Boston University, 6 p.m., in-person

A panel discussion on the role of woman entrepreneurs and the business of science. Stacie Weninger, executive director of the F-Prime Biomedical Research Initiative, will deliver the keynote, about life science company formation, followed by a panel discussion, “The Road to the C-suite for Women in Science,” featuring Kerrie Brady, CEO of OcuTerra Therapeutics; Joanne Kamens, senior consultant at The Impact Seat; Anh Hoang, CEO of Jana Care; and Nicole Wagner, CEO of LambaVision.





“The Emancipator Workshop: How to Build Wealth Through Your 9-to-5″

The Emancipator, 8:30 p.m., virtual

“Career coach and finance expert Mandi ‘Money’ Woodruff will break down ways to leverage wealth-building opportunities at work and overcome the systemic barriers that often prevent women of color from building net worth.”

Wednesday, April 27

“Teaching Under Siege: The Post-Pandemic New Normal”

Lesley University, 4:30 p.m., virtual

Donaldo Macedos, professor emeritus and distinguished professor of liberal arts and education, discusses the challenges and opportunities faced by teachers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday, April 28

“Women’s Voices and the Holocaust: How Stories are Told”

Brandeis University, 11 a.m., virtual

A panel discussion with presentations by eight women scholars, artists, and writers in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Brown Jordan: Defining and Redefining The City’s Edge — Boston 1650 / 2050″

Boston Design Week, 1 p.m., in-person

Panelists Abby Suckle, founder of Culture NOW; Peter Kuttner, principal of Cambridge Seven Architects; and architect Franziska Amache discuss the implications of sea level rise around Boston.