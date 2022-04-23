Steering toward greener ways of getting around

Municipal utilities have long been ahead of the curve when it comes to greening the grid, dating back to their first foray into wind and hydroelectricity in the 1980s. MMWEC launched its electric vehicle charging program in 2017. This program offers discounts on EV purchases at participating dealers, as well as free or discounted level 2 chargers for customers of participating light departments who enroll their chargers in a scheduled charging program. This program allows the light departments to curtail charging during peak hours, resulting in a reduced environmental impact and lower rates for customers.

In response to “ So, you want to buy an electric vehicle? ” (Metro, April 12), the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, the Commonwealth’s designated joint action agency for the nonprofit, consumer-owned municipal utilities, would like to clarify that customers of several MMWEC member utilities have access to electric vehicle charging incentives.

In addition, MMWEC launched the Connected Homes residential demand response program in 2020. Thirteen light departments currently offer monthly incentives to customers enrolling EV chargers in that program.

MMWEC and its member utilities are continuously exploring ways to further decarbonize, in alignment with the state’s 2050 decarbonization roadmap.

Kate Roy

Director of communications and external affairs

Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company

Ludlow





Upfront costs of going electric should be transferred to carbon tech

I was pleased to read Monday’s consumer-information piece by Dharna Noor outlining the nuts-and-bolts decisions buyers face when considering an electric vehicle. Broad electrification of transit and household infrastructure is crucial to reducing our collective carbon emissions, but as with electric vehicles or furnaces, electrification is often gated behind large, up-front costs that are only partially offset by tax incentives. This is horribly off-kilter. America should not be propping-up carbon-spewing technology when we all understand that doing so incurs a usurious debt on our children and future selves.

Consequently, I support the desperately-overdue sensibility of HR 2307 — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would raise the short-term costs of carbon-polluting technologies to reflect their long-term ones, while returning that money to taxpayers. It would serve a progressive tax on the wealthiest, worst polluters, and reward the majority of households with more than they spend. It would reward energy innovation, defray the price of electric upgrades, and help accelerate the glacial pace that the public and private sectors have taken to reform their carbon use.

Sam Ennis

Cambridge





Electric school buses are the right choice for Boston

In the op-ed “More Boston school buses should be propane not electric” (Opinion, April 12), the CEO of a propane industry group argues that propane buses are cleaner than electric. In the study cited to back up that claim, it was found that propane gas buses emit less harmful nitrogen oxide pollution. However, during city and interstate driving, propane buses actually emitted more carbon dioxide than the diesel buses. Furthermore, propane buses emitted higher levels of carbon monoxide and total hydrocarbons. Like diesel, propane buses continue to expose Boston communities to tailpipe pollution. The op-ed fails to mention that, in contrast, electric buses emit zero tailpipe pollution, keeping Boston’s children safe from all kinds of harmful fumes.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan to transition Boston’s entire school bus fleet to electric by 2030 is a smart, long-term plan that will result in cleaner air and healthier communities across the city. To ensure the next generation gets a safe and healthy ride to school, Boston needs electric school buses. The city is making the right choice by investing in truly clean transportation for kids

Deirdre Cummings

Legislative director, MASSPIRG

Boston

Tucker Perkins’s article, “More Boston school buses should be propane, not electric,” didn’t present the whole truth about propane vehicles. It’s true that propane burns cleaner than diesel. However, propane is a byproduct of natural gas, which comes with immense negative environmental impacts.

Natural gas is mostly methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. Global methane levels have soared since 2007, and methane leaks from natural gas processing are the prime culprit. What’s more, natural gas fracking is a damaging process that pollutes our air and drinking water. These negative consequences of natural gas offset the “benefits” of propane. As a recent college graduate, I know that students and young people want a transition toward electrification and renewable energy, not more greenwashed investment in fossil fuels.

Electric buses are the clear winner: With zero tailpipe emissions, they provide cleaner air for kids; and as the share of renewables powering our grid increases, Boston’s fleet of electric buses will eventually run on 100 percent clean energy. Mayor Michelle Wu’s commitment to an all-electric school bus fleet by 2030 is a wise decision, bringing Boston closer to an equitable, clean-energy future.

Jiyoon Chon

Somerville