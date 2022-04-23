Red Sox acting manager Will Venable reports Alex Cora feeling better

Venable, who is widely regarded as one of the brighter young coaches in the game, said managing in Cora’s absence has its challenges.

While Cora was unavailable for the start of a 10-game, three-city road trip beginning with the Tampa Rays, bench coach and acting manager Will Venable said he talked to Cora Saturday morning and said the manager is feeling better despite still having some mild symptoms.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox manager Alex Cora continues to make strides after testing positive for COVID-19 before the start of Thursday’s series finale vs. the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

“It’s fun when you win,” Venable said. “But, you know, I think we all wish Alex was here. It’s a challenging gig and there’s a reason why Alex is in that seat.”

The staff has had to adjust its roles with Cora out. Normally, Venable is tasked with the team’s base running. But, without Cora in his lead role, Venable has had to take on added responsibilities and hand off those duties to game planning coordinator Jason Varitek.

Nevertheless, the communication between Venable and Cora is constant, despite the manager’sabsence.

“I’m talking to him about what the game plan is, as far as what I’ve spoken to [pitching coach Dave Bush] and the guys about like our game plan and who’s available,” Venable said. “And we bounce ideas back and forth. And then obviously, [Cora] has thoughts and [we] make sure those are implemented in our game plan as well.”

Warming signs

So far, Bobby Dalbec has had a down start to the season. Similar to last year’s forgettable start, Dalbec is hitting .159 with just 1 RBI that came on a solo homer against the Yankees.

Venable is encouraged, though, that Dalbec will turn the corner.

“He’s getting better,” said Venable. “And that’s it with Bobby, right, just getting his timing right. Little by little, I think, especially with bigger guys, you see it, it takes a little more time. We had a shortened spring training. And for me, he’s progressing great.”

Venable was then asked how he got his timing right when he was a player listed at a solid 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. Venable joked his career .249 batting average and .719 OPS was a clear indication he never figured it out.

“Whether it was early or late into the season, it was always a challenge to me,” Venable said. “But whether you’re a bigger guy or not, the early part of the year sometimes you have it, sometimes you don’t.

“But as the summer goes along, things warm up, you find your groove. I think for all these guys, like we’re all just trying to find that timing and rhythm.”

Progress report

J.D. Martinez (left adductor tightness) said he’s feeling close to returning.

“I’m feeling good,” Martinez said before Saturday night’s game at Tropicana Field . “I’m going to try running today to see how I feel. I’m hoping I’m [ready] soon. Next couple of days probably.”

Martinez was pulled from the Sox’ Wednesday evening game against the Blue Jays following his third inning double at Fenway.

Martinez took batting practice at Tropicana Field prior to the game. Venable said Martinez is available off the bench if need be.

Set to start

Lefthanded starting pitcher Rich Hill, who went on the bereavement list after taking his last turn on Marathon Monday, is still scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale vs. the Rays. Hill’s father, Lloyd Hill, 94, passed away April 15 . . . The Rays placed Yandy Díaz on the COVID-related IL. Diaz is symptomatic. The team recalled infielder Vidal Bruján.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.