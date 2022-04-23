BC High edges top-ranked Acton-Boxborough to win first boys’ lacrosse Players Cup championship

“All of our defenders are solid and this whole week we were focusing on communicating and trusting each other,” Toland said. “We kind of struggled with that in the first two games of this tournament, but we clicked today.”

The Eagles got off to a hot start in the final of the first Players Cup Tournament, and held on for a 9-6 victory over top-ranked Acton-Boxborough thanks to a stellar effort from their poles and junior goalie Andrew Toland (14 saves).

No. 4 BC High edged Needham, 7-6, on Tuesday and beat North Andover, 12-8, Thursday in the Players Cup, while A-B also had narrow wins over Duxbury (11-9) and Chelmsford (9-8) to meet the Eagles in a rematch of the 2018 D1 state final.

The Eagles (7-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after 15 minutes of play with Tim Rogers (2 goals, 2 assists) feeding Pat Maroney (3 goals) for two goals and finishing two of his own.

A-B trailed, 7-2, at halftime, but chipped away at the deficit with Devin German controlling the action at the faceoff X. Nick Moore (2 goals), Tyler Clayton (goal, assist), and Jon Byrne all had goals to cut the deficit to three goals, but the Eagles had a response each time.

“We knew that a three or four goal lead is nothing against A-B,” said BC High coach Marcus Craigwell, who led his squad to the D1 state final last season.

“They’ll chip away. So we just had to execute our game plan and not get too carried away with the pace of the game. I think we controlled it for the majority of the quarters and we finished the game.”

With A-B (5-1) pressing to cut into the lead, Toland stood tall in net, trusting that poles Jack Pyne, James Carroll, Emmett Connolly, and Donovan Babka would do their part to keep A-B from getting too close to the cage. Toland dispelled a couple of rockets off the stick of Ryan Cho down the stretch, allowing the Eagles to hold on.

“This Players Cup had a state playoff feel to it,” Craigwell said. “So, we had to be creative with defense and offense, and we brought it today. We slowed down their offense, which is really good. But we just had to be a little better defensively”