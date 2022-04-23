For Celtics, underdog’s role is their favorite stance to take

What the Celtics couldn’t do Saturday was play the role of favorite. They couldn’t just give away games, allow Brooklyn to get momentum, allow the Nets to feel the least bit comfortable.

They trailed most of Game 2 before overwhelming the Nets with their defense and timely offense, and the two-day break allowed potential All-Defense first-team center Robert Williams to get healthy enough to make an appearance in Game 3 Saturday.

NEW YORK — The Celtics have not acted like a team in control of a series that many pundits picked them to lose. They took the first two games of this Eastern Conference first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets without playing their best games in either.

The Nets have been shellshocked in this series, especially Top 75 player Kevin Durant, who entered Saturday 13-for-41 shooting with 22 of his 50 total points scored from the free throw line.

But the Celtics fully expected Durant to return with a vengeance, regardless if Williams was in the paint or not. The Celtics’ primary goals were to maintain their underdog status, remain the hardest-playing team in the series, and understand that Brooklyn remains a dangerous opponent with two mega stars.

“With us, we understand the urgency on their side and we have to match that intensity,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “Do what we’ve done so far and do it better. We haven’t played a full game yet ourselves. The reason we’re optimistic is we can get a lot better in a lot of areas.”

Udoka was right. Through the first two games, the Celtics were being outshot from the field (50 percent to 49.4) and the 3-point line (46.7 to 35.9). Jayson Tatum was shooting 41.2 percent in the series and has made just 14 of the Celtics’ 81 shots so far.

Tatum was completely bottled up in Game 2 by Bruce Brown until the fourth quarter, when he responded with a pair of shots, including a clinching 3-pointer. The Celtics realized their approach to Game 3 has to be better than Game 2, when they fell behind, 9-0, and trailed most of the first three quarters.

“Just having that mentality that it’s you versus everybody,” guard Celtics’ Marcus Smart said. “That’s the mentality guys have heard me say it plenty of times. On the road, you really have to have that mentality because you’re going into a hostile environment, especially when a team is down 0-2 and trying to find a rhythm.

“We have to be ready to come out and literally be in a dogfight again. That’s what it’s going to take. We’ve been good on the road. We’ll see if we can keep it up.”

The Celtics won both meetings in Brooklyn this season but the Nets were shorthanded each time. Brooklyn, at 20-21, had the fifth-worst home record of any Eastern Conference team.

The Celtics have always had a vocal contingent for games in Brooklyn. There has also been speculation with the suddenly rising ticket costs that many Celtics faithful have gobbled up the remaining tickets for Game 3.

The Celtics were at full strength with Williams cleared to play, and they’ve already played a strong defensive series without him.

“Every game is the biggest game,” Udoka said. “As well as we’ve done, we can take it to another level ourselves. We can take [our defense] to another step with [Williams] but that’s who our group is in general. We’ve bought into that identity and that the value of [Daniel] Theis and Grant [Williams] and those guys coming in and not having much drop off. [Williams] just adds another layer to that.

“The standard that we want to play defensively doesn’t [survive] based on one guy, so guys have stepped up and looked good in those roles.”

Udoka maintained his confidence in this team, even through the most difficult times. The faith has only increased over the past several weeks. When Williams was injured during a win over Minnesota and the diagnosis was a torn meniscus, the Celtics were considered unlikely to make a deep playoff run.

They weren’t supposed to have Williams for this series, but his remarkable recovery and the series being extended to six days for the first three days, Williams was able to return, making the Celtics whole and now serious contenders.

But they felt they were all along.

They have taken this series seriously from the outset, realizing defense and balanced scoring could help them prevail against two elite scorers and little else.

The Celtics came to Brooklyn with a real chance to take a stranglehold on this series, but they can never assume the feeling of favorites or relent for even a moment.

The Nets are too formidable an opponent, despite their flaws, for that.

