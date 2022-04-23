David Pastrnak returns to lineup to spark Bruins’ victory over Rangers

David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm returned to the ice for the first time in nearly three weeks. Linus Ullmark was back in net after dealing with lingering effects of taking a slap shot off his face mask. Back at full strength, the Bruins snapped the Rangers’ five-game road winning streak with a 3-1 win at TD Garden.

With the playoff picture still very much a fluid situation, the Bruins went into their matchup Saturday against the New York Rangers with a chance to take some control.

All eight chairs are set, but the music won’t stop until the end of the week.

Advertisement

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a first-period lead with his 39th goal of the season. Lindholm was the catalyst, breaking the puck out to set up the breakaway.

Pastrnak had his hands in the Bruins’ second goal, breaking up a pass in the Bruins’ defensive zone then dropping it to Erik Haula in one motion. Haula quickly pushed the puck up to Taylor Hall, who fired a wrist shot that clipped the left shoulder of Ranger goalie Igor Shesterkin before finding the net and giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Mika Zibanejad cut the Bruins lead in half in the third period with his 29th goal of the season. But the Bruins iced it at the 9:37 mark, when Trent Frederic punched in a rebound.

Ullmark stopped 30 of 31 shots in his return.

The win kept the Bruins in seventh place, still 2 points behind the Penguins, who smashed Detroit, 7-2. They gave themselves a 2-point cushion over the eighth-place Capitals. The Rangers stayed even with the Maple Leafs at 108 points, but Toronto holds the tiebreaker.

As it stands, the Bruins would be paired with the second-place Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. Of course, that could change in a matter of 24 hours. The Capitals face the Maple Leafs Sunday and the Leafs are just 2 points behind the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

The Bruins head to Montreal for a Sunday matchup against the Canadiens before returning Tuesday to the Garden to face the first-place Florida Panthers.

.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.