EMass baseball: Westford’s Matt Morash headlines Players of the Week

Gabe Knudsen, Hanover — The sophomore righthander propelled the Hawks to the championship in the first JL Murphy Memorial Tournament by tossing a one-hitter in the title game against Sandwich. He struck out 11 and launched a two-run homer in the 5-0 victory Friday.

Matt Morash, Westford Academy — The junior helped the Ghosts stay undefeated with his arm and his bat, pitching five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and blasting a home run as part of a three-hit, four-RBI day in an 8-0 win over Acton-Boxborough on Thursday.

Aidan O’Sullivan, Somerville — The Haverford College golf commit struck out 16 in seven no-hit innings during a 2-1, eight-inning win over Everett on Monday.