EMass baseball: Westford’s Matt Morash headlines Players of the Week

Gabe Knudsen, Hanover — The sophomore righthander propelled the Hawks to the championship in the first JL Murphy Memorial Tournament by tossing a one-hitter in the title game against Sandwich. He struck out 11 and launched a two-run homer in the 5-0 victory Friday.
Matt Morash, Westford Academy — The junior helped the Ghosts stay undefeated with his arm and his bat, pitching five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and blasting a home run as part of a three-hit, four-RBI day in an 8-0 win over Acton-Boxborough on Thursday.
Aidan O’Sullivan, Somerville — The Haverford College golf commit struck out 16 in seven no-hit innings during a 2-1, eight-inning win over Everett on Monday.
Nathan Razza, West Bridgewater — All 15 outs the senior recorded came via strikeout as he allowed just two hits and no earned runs in a 14-3 win over Tri-County on Monday.
Harrison Stein, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior captain went 5 for 5, blasting a grand slam, scoring three runs, and finishing with six RBIs as he powered the Generals to a 20-9 win over Rockport on Monday.
Joe Zamejtis, Danvers — The junior lefthander finished one strikeout shy of his school record when he mowed down 16 Masconomet batters while surrendering just two hits over seven innings during an 8-0 win on Thursday.
Tyler Egan and Dylan Watson, Triton — Egan, a junior, and Watson, a senior, pitched complete games for the Vikings. Watson allowed three hits while striking out 11 and going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored in a 6-3 win over North Reading on Tuesday. On Thursday, Egan tossed a two-hitter and collected three hits in a 4-1 victory over Lynnfield.