In the end, no championship, but inaugural Super 8 Classic still is a winner

Thus, on a sunny Saturday afternoon, six storied programs faced off in the Super 8 Classic, which immediately became one of the most competitive days of April baseball in recent memory.

With the Super 8 tournament on hiatus following a decision by the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee, O’Connell wanted to commemorate the short-lived 1A baseball championship by gathering the five title winners, as well as St. John’s Prep, a four-time finalist and the only school to play in all six tournaments.

BRAINTREE — Zach Brown and Charlie Eppinger couldn’t say ‘yes’ fast enough when Braintree baseball coach Bill O’Connell called and asked if they would like to come down to his place and play a Saturday tripleheader in April.

Advertisement

“When Billy reached out I thought it was a great idea,” said Franklin coach Zach Brown, whose Panthers won the 2018 Super 8 crown and beat St. John’s Prep, 14-4, in six innings on Saturday. “The Super 8 tournament itself was such a great showcase for the quality, talent and teams in the state of Massachusetts.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ben Thompson celebrates after scoring a run for St. John's in its win over Newton North. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Eppinger, who led St. John’s (Shrewsbury) to a Super 8 title in 2017, was ecstatic to be back in Braintree.

“Just to be down here on their field again is a special thing,” he said after beating 2014 champion Newton North, 4-2, in the opener. “We miss the Super 8 tournament . . . It’s too bad it’s gone and I hope they can find some way to bring it back.”

Even if the Super 8 is relegated to a thing of the past like cassette tapes and floppy discs, there’s obvious appetite for this type of competitive showcase, which also included Braintree (2015 and 2016 Super 8 champs topping North Andover (2019 champ), 4-3, in the nightcap.

“These are some of the best teams in the state,” Brown said.

Advertisement

The Franklin coach had every reason to enjoy the day as his Panthers (6-3), who had lost three straight a week ago, rallied from down 4-1 in the second inning to win via mercy rule in the sixth for their third straight victory.

“We were reeling a little bit after dropping three straight and staring at Catholic Memorial, Mansfield and St. John’s Prep this week,” Brown said. “I’m really proud of the guys for staying the course and showing resolve and believing in each other.”

Ethan Voellemicke was chased from the game early, but Franklin was able to pick him up and rally for the win. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Down by three runs in the top of the third and with starter Ethan Voellmicke already chased from the game, the Panthers started raking, stringing together seven hits in a six-run third, followed by five hits in a six-run fourth. Franklin batted around in each inning and at one point had eight straight batters reach base as St. John’s Prep (5-2) cycled through five pitchers.

“We know the game’s not over in the [second] inning and you have to come back,” said junior DH Jase Lyons after a 2-for-4 day at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. “We’ve come back from bigger than that. We had to string some hits together, bat guys around, score some runs and go from there.”

Lyons, the Panthers’ No. 6 hitter, punctuated the bottom of Franklin’s order, which finished with eight RBIs, five runs scored and seven hits among the Nos. 6-9 hitters. Seventh hitter Eisig Chin was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, No. 8 hitter Ben Jarosz was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI and No. 9 hitter Joe Tirrell was 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Advertisement

“We haven’t had the entire lineup rolling yet,” Brown said. “That was a good example of everybody getting going together. We needed that.”

After Voellmicke gave up four runs in the second inning, Austin Campbell came in and pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and walking three while striking out five.

“Austin did a great job settling things down for us and the lineup got into a rhythm and really was relentless,” Brown said.

Gardner’s blast power St. John’s

Heading into the top of the fifth, shortstop Andrew Gardner was not having a good day for the Pioneers. A pair of strikeouts in his first two at-bats bled into back-to-back errors in the bottom of the fourth, allowing North to tie the game at 2.

But Gardner proved he could turn the page quickly, squaring up a 2-0 fastball from Newton North sophomore starter Lorcan Lee and powering it over the fence in left field for a solo home run that put St. John’s in the lead for good.

“If I make an error in the field, I usually try to make up for it at bat,” Gardner said. “I probably would not have had the same result if I was still stressing about the error. I think it’s very good to have a short memory in baseball.”

Advertisement

Junior Brady Collins made his first varsity start, striking out six in three innings of work, while allowing one run on three hits and two walks. Elliott Seymour picked up the win by limiting the damage from Gardner’s two miscues in the fourth before sitting down seven straight batters. Aaron Forgues earned the save with a clean seventh.

“A lot of credit to our pitchers,” Eppinger said. “I thought Elliott and Aaron were outstanding, putting up zero after zero in a very tight ballgame.”

The Pioneers (5-1), who had 10 hits and left 11 runners on base, scored their first two runs on wild pitches. Noah Basgaard singled home Nolan Puglisi for an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

The Tigers fell to 3-4.

Newton North's Victor Caira sprawls for a foul ball. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Braintree caps off successful day

Braintree senior Jordan Gorman was masterful in the nightcap. The righthander, who is committed to San Jacinto Community College, struck out 14 while allowing just three hits in 6⅓ innings.

But he wasn’t done there. Gorman also reached base three times, stole three bases, scored a run and laced a two-out, two-run double to right-center in the second inning.

“I can’t say enough about how well Jordan pitched,” O’Connell said. “He’s a beast. On the bases he’s a menace.”

North Andover reliever Ryan Griffin went pitch-for-pitch with Gorham in the later innings, and the Knights (2-3) had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh, but the Wamps (6-1) turned to Tyler Curtis, who notched his fourth save and gave Braintree its sixth come-from-behind win of the season.