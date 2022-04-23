Fans throw debris onto field, at Guardians players following Yankees walkoff victory

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (0-2) was one strike away from preserving a 5-4 lead when Kiner-Falefa hit a 100 m.p.h. fastball for a tying double. Rookie left fielder Steven Kwan ran hard into the wall chasing the ball and was shaken up, and trainer came out to check him.

Rather than a celebration, Aaron Judge and other Yankees players rushed toward the wall in right-center field, trying to calm the crowd as security personnel joined the effort.

Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene Saturday moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York over the Guardians, 6-5.

Advertisement

Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence in left to confront face-to-face at least one fan, while another fan nearby made a derogatory gesture.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Torres followed by lining a single to right-center for the game-winner. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball in the gap, several fans began throwing objects at them.

Yankees players ran to the spot to quell the disturbance.

Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado (left) is restrained during an altercation with fans at Yankee Stadium who pelted the field with debris. FRANK FRANKLIN II/Associated Press

The Yankees won for the fourth time in five games and got their second walkoff win following a rare bullpen meltdown.

Chad Green allowed a two-run homer to Austin Hedges with two outs in the eighth that put Cleveland ahead 4-3. Miguel Castro (1-0) tossed a scoreless ninth.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer off Nestor Cortes for Cleveland’s only hit in 6⅓ innings off the crafty lefthander.

Josh Donaldson homered in the seventh against Cal Quantrill to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

Orioles starting pitcher John Means will need Tommy John surgery, ending his season. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Orioles’ Means done for season

Orioles lefthander John Means needs Tommy John surgery, ending the season for Baltimore’s opening day starter.

Means announced the news on social media Saturday, a day before his 29th birthday.

Advertisement

“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means posted on Twitter. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year.”

An All-Star in 2019, Means was 0-0 in two starts this season, giving up three runs in eight innings.

Last May, Means pitched a no-hitter against Seattle. He just missed a perfect game as the only Mariners runner to reach came on a wild pitch on strike three.

Means was 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, leading a staff that had the worst ERA in the majors.

Means was put on the 10-day injured list on April 15 and later transferred to 60-day IL because of a sprained elbow. At the time, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Means wouldn’t be back anytime soon.

“He’s going to be out a while,” Hyde said then.

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez leaves the field on a cart after falling to the turf on a groundout in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

White Sox lose outfielder Eloy Jiménez

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez was carted off after injuring his hamstring in the second inning of Saturday’s game at Minnesota.

Jiménez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg.

After being down several minutes, he was taken off on a cart. The team announced he left the game with right hamstring soreness.

Advertisement

The oft-injured Jiménez is hitting .222 through 11 games this season with one home run and seven RBIs. The 25-year-old slugger missed several months last season with a pectoral injury.

He played 55 games in the shortened 2020 season and 122 in his rookie year of 2019 when he hit 31 home runs.

Gavin Sheets took Jiménez’s spot in the lineup in the second game of the three-game series against the Twins.

Chicago was already without starting third baseman Yoán Moncada, starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, and key relievers Joe Kelly and Garrett Crochet.

Reliever Camilo Doval celebrates with Giants teammate Brandon Crawford after closing out the win in Washington. Mitchell Layton/Getty

Wood, Giants shut down Nationals

Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco’s bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a 5-2 victory over the Nationals in Washington. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games. It beat Washington 7-1 in the series opener Friday night. Wood (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits. The lefthander struck out five and walked one. Wood’s career ERA at Nationals Park rose slightly to 2.85 in eight starts. It is second best among all active pitchers (minimum 40 innings pitched) behind Jacob deGrom’s 2.80. After Wood departed, Dominic Leone, John Brebbia and Tyler Rogers each pitched an inning before Camilo Doval worked the ninth for his third save. Riley Adams homered for Washington. Aaron Sanchez (0-1), who pitched in nine games for the Giants last season, was called up from Triple-A Rochester to make the start for Washington. He lasted 4⅓ innings, allowing four runs and six hits. Nationals first baseman Josh Bell left the game after two innings. Bell led off the bottom of the second with a walk, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a grounder and was stranded there. Bell left Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks with left knee tightness. An MRI was clean and he was in the lineup on Thursday . . . Alfonso Rivas had three hits and five RBIs, and the Cubs stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Pirates, 21-0, in Chicago. Rivas, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Iowa, capped Chicago’s eight-run second with a three-run homer. He tacked on RBI singles in the fourth and fifth. The Cubs finished with 23 hits in their most lopsided shutout win dating to at least 1901. Nico Hoerner collected a career-high four hits, and Seiya Suzuki, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ had three hits apiece. Each played that batted for the Cubs (7-8) collected at least one hit and scored at least one run. It was more than enough support for Kyle Hendricks (1-1), who pitched seven innings of two-hit ball. Sean Newcomb worked the eighth in his Cubs debut and Scott Effross finished the three-hitter. The Pirates (7-8) have lost four of their last six games.