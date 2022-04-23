Game 15: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

With Rich Hill (bereavement list) pushed back to Sunday, Garrett Whitlock will make his first career start. The righthander has been excellent in the early going this season, with a 0.93 ERA in 9 ⅔ innings out of the bullpen.

Having escaped a ninth-inning jam on Friday night , the Red Sox will look to clinch the series against the Rays on Saturday.

J.P. Feyereisen will make his second career start as the Rays’ opener, and will likely only throw an inning or two in an expected bullpen game for the hosts. The righthander has only allowed one run in 6 ⅓ innings against the Red Sox.

Lineups

RED SOX (7-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 0.93 ERA)

RAYS (7-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP J.P. Feyereisen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Feyereisen: Devers 1-1, Dalbec 0-2, Hernández 0-2, Bogaerts 0-2, Vázquez 0-3

Rays vs. Whitlock: Arozarena 0-2, Choi 1-1, Díaz 1-3, Franco 2-4, Kiermaier 1-1, Lowe 2-3, Margot 1-3, Walls 0-2, Zunino 0-3

Stat of the day: ESPN’s win probability metric gave the Rays a 55.2 percent chance of victory with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth on Friday, before Jake Diekman and Matt Barnes pitched out of the jam.

Notes: Garrett Whitlock has allowed just one run in 9 ⅔ innings this season, but he’s 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA in four lifetime appearances against the Rays. Whitlock makes his first career start in his 51st career appearance ... Will Venable remains in the acting manager role after Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 ... Rays star Wander Franco became the youngest player in franchise history with a multi-homer game after belting two on Friday. The 21-year-old is 8-for-19 (.421) with three home runs, three doubles, five runs, and six RBIs in his last four games ... Rays catcher Francisco Mejia — hitting .348 — tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the COVID-related injured list.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.