It’s uncertain how Garrett Whitlock fits best on the Red Sox, but it looks like eventually he’ll be a starter

“That’s the Rule 5 pick,” he said. “Take a look. We may have something.”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This was one of the early days of spring training in 2021. The Red Sox had a group of pitchers working in the bullpen at the far end of the complex and Alex Cora pointed to one of them.

But Garrett Whitlock hadn’t pitched above Double A and was coming off Tommy John surgery. The Yankees had made him available in the Rule 5 draft and they’re not a team that generally makes mistakes with their own prospects.

Red Sox bench coach Will Venable had a similar experience.

“Part of my learning curve as a coach is not being overly excited about spring training performances,” he said. “Especially the first couple of live BPs. [Hitters] haven’t seen that velocity and everyone looks special.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season.

“But I remember watching [Whitlock’s] first live BP and his first fastball. I said to somebody, ‘Man, I don’t want to get too excited but that looks special.’ It was right away for me with him.”

Whitlock not only made the team, he appeared in 73⅓ innings over 46 games with a 1.96 earned run average and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Five postseason games were equally impressive.

Saturday night was the next step. Whitlock made his first major league start against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field and will likely stay in the rotation to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

With Tanner Houk unavailable in Toronto because he refuses to get vaccinated, Whitlock is stepping in.

For now, it’s uncertain how Whitlock fits best. For this Sox team, it could be as a multi-inning relief ace if Chris Sale and James Paxton successfully return from injuries.

But eventually, Whitlock will be a starter. Anything otherwise is a waste of his talent.

“For me, you probably want your best pitcher throwing as many innings as possible,” Venable said. “How it’s all going to play out, how it works for us, we’ll figure it out.”

Saturday was the first time Whitlock started a game since July 3, 2019. Pitching for the Double A Trenton Thunder at Portland, he allowed nine runs [three earned] on eight hits over five innings.

Whitlock had Tommy John surgery later that month. That’s what prompted the Yankees not to protect him.

Bobby Dalbec homered off Whitlock in the third inning of that game in 2019. On Saturday he played behind him at first base.

“He was good then, but when you face him now it feels like he’s going to flick you in the nose with the ball,” Dalbec said. “His extension is incredible and he commands everything.

“I’m glad we have him. Great guy, too.”

Dalbec said he lined a ball off Whitlock’s leg in another minor league game and apologized to him. Whitlock laughed it off.

“He’s somebody you root for,” Dalbec said. “I’m excited to see him start.”

The four-year, $18.75 million extension Whitlock agreed to earlier this month has escalators that will increase his pay if he becomes a starter.

Teams like the Red Sox only occasionally take a player in the Rule 5 Draft because they typically can’t devote a roster spot to a player who’s not ready to contribute.

The Sox have made only 24 Rule 5 picks over the years. Lenny DiNardo, Vaughn Eshelman, and Mike Trujillo were among the most notable.

One of Chaim Bloom’s first moves as president of baseball operations was taking Jonathan Araúz in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft. He stayed on the roster throughout the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and has since gone back-and-forth from Triple A Worcester as a utility player.

Araúz is useful. Whitlock is definitely more than that.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.