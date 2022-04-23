Guy Lafleur dominated the NHL, and broke the hearts of Bruins fans

A brilliant passer, a dashing skater, that phenomenal shot, that glamorous presence, nothing villainous about him. Lafleur was the stylish virtuoso who spoiled the Stanley Cup dreams of kids all over New England in the late 1970s.

Guy Lafleur is gone, at age 70. His iconic image — flying up the ice, hair flowing, ripping a slapper past a stand-up goalie — will live forever.

As knee injuries dimmed Bobby Orr’s megawattage, Lafleur emerged as the most dazzling player in the league. No one had scored 50 goals and 100 points six years in a row before him. Three Art Ross Trophies, two Hart Trophies, five Stanley Cup titles.

He finished his Montreal career with 518 goals and 1,246 points, more than any Canadien, including his childhood hero, Jean Beliveau.

Lafleur spent countless nights turning the Bruins into a backchecking band of Wile E. Coyotes. They had him cornered, smashed against the boards, until he was raising his stick again with his “CH” brethren. He was to those Bruins as Patrice Bergeron was (is?) to today’s Maple Leafs.

The Habs swept Don Cherry’s Lunchpail A.C. in the 1977 Finals, Lafleur scoring 9 points in four games. In a more muted performance the following spring, Lafleur produced one of those signature slappers to win Game 2 in OT. Even those of us born long after 1979 know what happened that May 10.

In the smoky haze of the Montreal Forum, the Bruins led Game 7 of the Cup semis, 3-1, after two periods. Lafleur set up the next two goals. Rick Middleton slipped a backhand under Ken Dryden’s arm to make it 4-3, Bruins, with 3:59 left.

This wasn’t a hex-breaking three years in the making. This was Boston beating back the cackling ghosts of 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘71, all those painful defeats at the hands of the bleu-blood dynasty. Orr had given this region new hope, but Montreal seemingly had all the advantages, like the junior feeder system that sent Quebecois star after star to the hometown Habs for decades. When the draft abolished that practice, they steered their way to Lafleur.

Months before the rookie Dryden stunned the Big, Bad Bruins to win the Cup in 1971, Montreal general manager Sam Pollock cajoled the new-on-the-block Oakland Seals into coughing up the No. 1 pick. He protected his trade asset by sending aging, six-time All-Star Ralph Backstrom to the Kings, ensuring they’d stay out of the basement. Pollock celebrated Montreal’s Cup victory by selecting Lafleur as heir to the retiring Beliveau.

At long last, were the Bruins going to stop that misery?

Non. They were doomed, as they always were in Montreal. Middleton’s go-ahead goal, the Globe’s Leigh Montville wrote in the aftermath, was merely “the final tease, the final prelude to heartbreak.”

With 2:34 to go, confusion on the bench, a pair of skates planted on the ice at the wrong time. The Bruins had been seething at referee Bob Myers, whom they felt gave the Canadiens some friendly calls in that third period (cue Harry Sinden: “Death, taxes, and the first penalty in the Forum”). The Bruins had to accept the call of linesman John D’Amico. How long he waited to blow his whistle is a matter of debate — the Globe’s accounting had it as 12 seconds — and the actual number of extra skaters was in some debate. Michael Farber wrote in a recollection years later that the ice “became as crowded as Route 3 heading to Cape Cod on a summer weekend.”

Too Many Men.

Then Lafleur, as inevitable as Yvon Lambert’s OT winner that would follow, hammering the puck past Gilles Gilbert, who made 47 saves but not that one, the puck screaming from Lafleur’s blade from the top of the right circle, just inside the far post.

The Flower struck again. Nothing more to do than tip your cap. For him, they always will.

LIGHTING IT UP

Regular season filled with goals

The Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 58 goals this season. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

This has been a record-setting season for offense in the NHL, but not everyone thinks the pace will stay this high come playoff time.

“I think it will slow down, personally,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “The ice conditions just get poorer, more overtime games, the weather. It’s just the way it is.”

What a shame if so, because the scoring explosion has us flashing back to the freewheeling days of the early 1990s. To wit:

▪ Entering the weekend, more than 40 percent of games this season saw one team score five or more goals. That’s the highest percentage since 1993-94.

▪ Teams are scoring more goals per game (3.13) than in any season since 1995-96 (3.14).

▪ We could see 10 players with more than 100 points, which hasn’t happened since 1995-96. Quite appropriate for a season in which Colorado and Florida are running away with their conferences.

▪ The Panthers set a cap-era record for goals: 322 as of Friday, more than any team since 1995-96.

▪ Nashville’s Roman Josi had 89 points though Thursday, and though he might fall short of being the first 100-point defenseman since Brian Leetch (1991-92), he might become the first 91-point defenseman since Ray Bourque (1993-94). If Cale Makar (83 points through Thursday) gets to 89 points, it’ll be the first time two blue liners reached that mark since Bourque and Sergei Zubov in 1993-94.

Several factors at play, beyond the rise in skill-based training and post-lockout crackdown on obstruction:

▪ Dump-and-chase has fallen out of favor. Possession rules. Players are widely encouraged to cross the blue lines with the puck, rather than chip it away. Most everyone has a third line that can score, and fourth lines that attack — or at least play their opponents to a draw — are de rigeur.

“I think it’s more just a style of play,” Cassidy said. “There’s more emphasis on four- and five-man attacks. More offensive defensemen throughout the lineup. Years ago, you’d probably identify a team and you’d probably have one guy. Now it’s two and three that can get up there and score.”

Some of the league's best blueliners, like Colorado's Cale Makar, are racking up the points this season. Codie McLachlan/Getty

▪ Empty-net goals. Coaches are playing the odds and pulling the goalie more than ever. NHL history has produced four seasons with more than 350 empty-net goals, all since 2015-16. This season’s record of 444 (entering Thursday) blows away the previous mark. There were 408 in the last full season, 2018-19.

▪ Goalie splits. After a decade of save percentages above .910, the league average is .907, the lowest since 2006-07. There are still star goalies, such as Juuse Saros, Connor Hellebuyck, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, who play two-thirds of their team’s games. But as teams apply kinesiological principles to manage goalie workloads, backups and co-starters are playing more. This season, 60 goalies have appeared in at least 20 games. That number was 48 in 2011-12.

“I don’t think the goaltenders are any worse, to be honest with you,” Cassidy said. “I think it’s all on the other side.”

▪ Better power plays. The average power-play success leaguewide (20.51 percent) is the highest since 1989-90 (20.77). A decade ago, three teams finished better than 20 percent on the power play, with the Predators (21.6) leading the way. That would place them in the middle of the pack this season, when 19 teams entered the weekend better than 20 percent (the Maple Leafs, 27.7 percent, were at No. 1).

“Why is that?” Cassidy pondered. “Guys shoot the puck better. I think most young kids that come up that end up playing in the league shoot the puck better than they ever have.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said teams have become better at getting the puck to the net, where this season’s mandated crackdown on cross-checking has taken away some of the hacking in front.

“There are a lot of teams that are shooting from off the angles, outside the dots, against the boards, forward diagonals at the net,” Sullivan said. “They’re not going to score from that initial shot, but they’re creating next-play opportunities in that area of the rink. It also breaks coverage down.”

Still, some think the league will revert to its 2-1 or 3-2 form come the postseason, when players are more willing to lay the body, and the conditions suffer.

“The puck’s hopping around a little more, so it’s tougher to make those high-end plays because a lot of pucks are going to the net,” Cassidy said. “That goes to the cross-checking — maybe the goals will stay up, because you’re not allowed to move guys out there, or it’s more difficult.”

ETC.

Rangers series would be thriller

A Bruins-Rangers scrap in the playoffs could be a fun watch. Steven Ryan/Getty

The eight in the East were locked up this past week, and the Bruins were waiting to see whether they’d be traveling to Carolina, Florida, Toronto, or New York to open the playoffs.

Even though Frederik Andersen’s leg injury has the Hurricanes concerned, the Bruins probably want to avoid a club that outscored them, 16-1, in three meetings. It feels like the year of the Panthers, who added a rejuvenated Claude Giroux (2-15–17 points in 15 games) and Ben Chiarot at the deadline, and could ride the league’s best offense to their first Cup title. The Maple Leafs trying to slay their Black-and-Gold tormentors would be great theater.

But from a story line standpoint, it’s tough to not like a Bruins-Rangers first-round series.

We’d see Artemi Panarin vs. Brad Marchand, a matchup of deftly delivered assists and angrily thrown equipment. Childhood buddies Adam Fox and Charlie McAvoy going shift for shift, controlling the game. The potential Vezina winner, Igor Shesterkin, against playoff newbies Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark.

A matchup that might swing that would-be series: Chris Kreider against McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, and the Bruins’ penalty killers.

Kreider, the Boxford and Boston College product, entered the weekend with as many power play goals (26) as the Coyotes, one fewer than the Flyers, and three fewer than the Kraken. His 51 goals were the third most in Rangers history, and the fifth most among players who hail from Massachusetts. It had been 25 years since a local NHLer scored 50.

With a week left in the regular season, Kreider had a chance to take down Brockton’s Kevin Stevens (55 in 1992-93, 54 in 1991-92) as the top single-season scorer in local history. The only other Massachusetts players to hit the mark: Peabody’s Bobby Carpenter (53 in 1984-85), Boston’s Jeremy Roenick (52 in 1991-92, 50 in 1992-93), and Melrose’s Keith Tkachuk (52 in 1996-97, 50 in 1995-96).

Man up hasn’t been an advantage

Entering the weekend, the Bruins were closing in on an inglorious streak.

Sorely missing David Pastrnak, they entered Saturday 0 for 29 on the power play in a nine-game stretch.

Still aching for Ray Bourque’s successor, the 2001-02 Bruins went 35 power plays without a PPG in November and December of that season, stretching over a club-worst 12 games. The 2000-01 Bruins had runs of 35 and 33 power plays with zero puck luck.

Then there were the 1993-94 Bruins, who went 0 for 32 as the playoffs were approaching (sound familiar?) and busted out in Game 1. They drew the Canadiens, the defending Cup champs, and scored three PPGs in a 3-2 win.

Those are the worst runs for the Bruins since power-play stats were first tallied by the league in 1977-78.

Bourque, in the discussion for the league’s all-time greatest power-play quarterback, was the Bruins’ No. 1 shooting option, in the days where the heaviest blasts often came from the point. These days, it’s shoot-pass threats such as Pastrnak, operating from the circles, who do the most damage.

Gaudette’s timing was perfect

Braintree and Northeastern's Adam Gaudette had a rough go for Ottawa on Tuesday, but found redemption in the shootout. DARRYL DYCK/Associated Press

While hardly the Czech version of Guy Lafleur, the name Petr Klima resonates with anyone who saw games at the Old Garden. Bruins fans from 2011 will always enjoy Canucks misery.

On Tuesday, Adam Gaudette tied those two ideas together.

Gaudette, from Braintree and Northeastern, all but knocked Vancouver out of playoff contention by scoring a Klima-like shootout goal. He played 4:29, and was benched 11 minutes into the second period. Ottawa coach D.J. Smith played the part of John Muckler, putting the shackles on Gaudette.

Thirty-two years ago, in Game 1 of the 1990 Cup Final, the Oilers coach couldn’t trust Klima to defend with the likes of Al Pedersen and Lyndon Byers bearing down, to say nothing of Bourque and Cam Neely. So on Klima sat.

In the third OT, Klima jumped off the bench, and ended it at 12:33 a.m.

Gaudette, drafted in 2015 (fifth round) by Vancouver and traded last April, passed through waivers from Chicago to Ottawa in November. He had a rough go of it Tuesday, but there he was in the shootout, snapping one past Thatcher Demko’s glove in the fifth round.

He put on a good show afterward, beckoning to the enemy crowd and pointing to the upper deck. If you’re not going to make the playoffs, you might as well make some noise.

Loose pucks

Before the pandemic sideswiped the event, the Bruins were supposed to begin the 2020-21 season in Prague. The Global Series Challenge is back, with Nashville — Boston’s original opponent — facing San Jose in October, and Colorado and Columbus facing off in Finland. Instead, the Bruins take the Winter Classic spotlight at Fenway Park Jan. 1 . . . If Russian players are involved in the Prague games, Hall of Fame netminder and Ukraine invasion critic Dominik Hasek said he would appeal to the Czech government to have them canceled. Currently, the Predators (Yakov Trenin) and Sharks (Alexander Barabanov) have one Russian on the roster apiece . . . Vegas’s slim odds of making the playoffs took a major hit when netminder Robin Lehner, battling a knee injury since early March, reportedly opted for season-ending surgery. Oddly, his coach, Peter DeBoer, initially downplayed those reports, saying he expected Lehner to play this weekend . . . Under-the-radar trade addition that worked out: Andrew Copp to the Rangers. Slotted on Panarin’s line, he had a line of 8-10–18 in his first 15 games there . . . With a signature one-timer on Thursday, Steven Stamkos passed Martin St. Louis for the Lightning points record (954). That’s how you break a record . . . Season tickets for Coyotes games at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat arena, where they’ll play the next three years, start at $89 per game, and go as high as $445. ASU, which takes priority over the NHL team, has home dates slated for all but 15 Saturdays next season. Not quite a family-friendly setup . . . We learned last week why Detroit’s longtime Zamboni driver, octopus-twirlin’ Al Sobotka, was dismissed after being caught urinating on the job. Sobotka, 68, filed a lawsuit against the team claiming age and disability discrimination, after a co-worker caught him using a sewer drain. The suit claims that he has a condition (benign prostatic hypertrophy) that causes a frequent and uncontrollable need to go . . . A tic-tac-toe Toronto goal Tuesday — Wayne Simmonds (age 33) to Mark Giordano (38) to Jason Spezza (38) — was one scored for the old guys. Makes one wonder if oft-scratched Panther Joe Thornton (42) will have one final playoff moment.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.