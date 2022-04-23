Justin Peguero, David Castillo make English High a lineup a watch

After Jefferson Soto leads off with a double, the burly 6-foot-2-inch Castillo works the count in his favor and lines a pitch to left for a double. Peguero follows with an opposite-field triple to right. As the next pitch sails to the backstop, Peguero breaks for home and dives in safely.

The Eagles are looking to pile on runs against New Mission and continue a strong start to the season. Ortiz urges his two juniors to stay aggressive at the plate and active on the basepaths.

The third inning of an early-season Boston City League matchup is about to start when English High coach Christian Ortiz calls over his two sluggers — David Castillo and Justin Peguero — for a chat outside the dugout.

Advertisement

In a two-minute span, English scores three runs to pull away and Castillo and Peguero — a pair of Dominican-born players — are at the center of the action with their power and speed on full display.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We don’t like to stand still,” said Castillo. “The goal in baseball is to cross the plate and we try to do anything we can to do that.”

The addition of Castillo and Peguero, who both moved to Boston last year, have made the transition process a whole lot easier for Ortiz, a first-year coach who came over from Snowden.

Ortiz is no stranger to talent, mentoring 2021 St. Louis Cardinals draft pick Josh Baez and current Vanderbilt-bound senior Ivan Arias at Next Level Baseball Academy in Boston. He sees similar traits in his new stars at English.

“The first thing with Justin is his energy and confidence,” said Ortiz. “He makes people around him better and he shows leadership. And David has phenomenal tools. He throws the ball hard, he runs, and the way he swings the bat is next level.”

Advertisement

English is off to a 4-1 start and Castillo and Peguero, who hit third and fourth in the lineup, are producing. Peguero, a 6-foot shortstop who committed to Dayton in November, is slashing .417/.650/1.317 with nine runs and a pair doubles. Castillo is hitting at a .429 clip with one double, one triple, and 10 runs.

“Those guys have just been so consistent all season,” said Ortiz. “It’s so tough to pitch to them, especially when guys in front of them are on base.”

Castillo is garnering interest from high-level Division 1 programs and pro scouts, according to Ortiz. His best asset may be his right arm, which produces a fastball that tops out at 94 miles per hour.

For Castillo and Peguero, the journey to the heart of the English lineup actually started in 2018 when they met while training in the Dominican Republic. After a few years of no contact, the pair coincidentally enrolled at English in the fall and picked up their relationship where they left it.

“We always text together to go to the gym and hit,” said Peguero. “We always push each other to be better.”

Castillo and Peguero already have plans for workouts on the beach this summer, but first they hope to propel English to a City League title and a deep state tournament run.

They both said they’ve already learned a lot from Ortiz. In moving to Boston, Castillo and Peguero wanted to inch another step forward to achieving their baseball goals. But that’s just the start. Ortiz has taught them the importance of education and expanding a life beyond the diamond.

Advertisement

“Here in Boston, you have backup plans,” said Castillo. “I want to play college baseball, but if you graduate school and finish college, there’s an opportunity for good jobs that aren’t in the DR.”

Extra bases

▪ Bridgewater-Raynham’s pitchers have tossed three-straight shutouts to lift the Trojans to 6-1. The latest, a 3-0 win over Plymouth North in the championship of the Brad Martin Baseball Tournament on Thursday, was the combined work of senior Michael Logiudice and junior Luke Barry. On Wednesday, Trent Smith threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts in a 10-0 win over New Bedford. On April 16, Logiudice tossed five shutout innings in a 12-0 victory over Archbishop Williams.

▪ While B-R won the Brad Martin Tournament, Milton won the Steven J. Sullivan Tournament with an 11-0 championship game victory over North Quincy. Hanover captured the first JL Murphy Tournament title with a 5-0 win over Sandwich on Friday. East Boston captured the Serino Tournament championship, 13-3, over Greater Lawrence on Friday. Andry Marte was named tournament MVP after going 6 for 7 and earning the win on the mound in the title game. In Central Mass, Shrewsbury defeated Hudson, 12-2, in the championship game of the John Ahearn Tournament. Shrewsbury’s Dave Siciliano was named MVP.

▪ It was a day for walkoffs as at least three teams won in their final at-bats Monday. Lowell sneaked by Waltham, 10-9, as Jayden Villanueva tripled and Kiernan Foyle connected for a single. Greater New Bedford freshman William Santiago’s first varsity hit drove in the game’s only run in a victory over Old Rochester. And Somerville beat Everett, 2-1, in eight innings on senior Matteus Anell’s hit.

Advertisement

Games to watch

▪ Monday, No. 3 Milton at No. 5 Braintree, 3:45 p.m. — Milton is riding a seven-game winning streak.

▪ Monday, No. 4 St. John’s Prep at No. 6 BC High, 4 p.m. — What a day on Monday as four of the top six teams play in two games, including this key Catholic Conference showdown.

▪ Wednesday, No. 15 Bishop Stang at No. 1 Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m. — The last two undefeated teams in the Central Catholic Conference will meet up in Reading.

▪ Wednesday, No. 13 Catholic Memorial at No. 4 St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m. — Having secured wins over BC High and Xaverian, CM is looking to cement itself as a true competitor in the Catholic Conference.

▪ Wednesday, Andover at No. 2 Central Catholic, 4 p.m. — Andover attempts to keep pace at the top of the Merrimack Valley League.

▪ Friday, No. 18 Hopkinton vs. No. 8 Medfield, 4 p.m. — What’s better than a top-20 matchup at Fenway Park? Free admission and a fund-raiser for the Jimmy Fund and the Red Sox Foundation are the icing on the cake.







