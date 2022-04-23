Kevin Kiermaier’s walkoff homer off Hansel Robles rallies the Rays in extras over the Red Sox

After going 0-for-3 in regulation, Bobby Dalbec led off the 10th with an RBI triple to right off Matt Wisler that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. from second. It marked the 15th time a team had broken up a no-hitter in extra innings. Christian Vázquez was next up at the plate and hit a towering sacrifice fly to deep left that allowed Dalbec to tag up and score easily from third to expand the lead to 2-0.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Held hitless in combined no-hitter by six Tampa pitchers, it seemed as if the Red Sox had erased their early misfortune, waiting until the 10th inning to get their first knock of the game, off the Rays’ seventh pitcher of the game.

Advertisement

Hansel Robles entered and seemed on the verge of locking down a victory when he struck out the first two batters he faced before he was charged with a balk that advanced automatic runner Randy Arozarena to third. It all unraveled when Robles induced Taylor Walls to hit a groundball to second baseman Trevor Story, whose errant throw sailed wide right of Dalbec’s reach, enabling Arozarena to score.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

After Walls stole second, Kevin Kiermaier came to the plate and struck a dramatic blow for the Rays, hitting his first homer of the season off Robles for a 3-2 walkoff victory over the Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Saturday night.

It sullied the effort of righthander Garrett Whitlock, who had made light work of the Rays in his first major league start.

Whitlock, who has successfully navigated multiple roles for the Red Sox since he was acquired in the Rule 5 draft prior to the 2021 season, continued that success with four scoreless inning of one-hit ball while recording seven strikeouts.

Whitlock threw just 48 pitches, 33 of which were strikes. He drew 11 swings and misses with 10 called strikes. Through two innings, Whitlock had five strikeouts, with a pop out and a ground out. Through three, Whitlock had six strikeouts, a pop out and two ground outs.

Advertisement

Whitlock yielded his first hit to Brandon Lowe in the fourth, who roped a double down the right field line to begin the frame. But that didn’t faze the righthander, who then retired the Nos. 2, 3, 4 hitters in Tampa’s lineup on 10 pitches, seven of which were strikes.

Whitlock could have gone longer. But prior to the game, acting manager Will Venable noted that he was stretched out to just 45-55 pitches, giving you the inkling it was Whitlock’s threshold.

But the rumblings over the past year regarding Whitlock potentially becoming a starter are certainly more pronounced now.

However, what got lost in Whitlock’s superb performance was the Red Sox’ offense, or lack thereof. Through the first eight innings, the Sox were unable to muster a hit, although they did get five baserunners (all on walks).

The Rays went with the opener strategy, handing the ball to righthander J.P. Feyereisen for the first two innings. Tampa manager Kevin Cash parade a total of six different pitchers to the mound through the first eight innings, with the Sox coming up empty against all of them.

The Red Sox bullpen, though, held up strong following Whitlock’s departure, with Kutter Crawford allowing Brett Phillips to reach on a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth. Crawford, who fanned Kevin Kiermaier and Taylor Walls to start the inning, got Mike Zunino to fly out to center to end the frame.

Advertisement

The Rays threatened in the bottom of the ninth when Tyler Danish entered in relief of Crawford and proceeded to walk the lead-off hitter, Lowe. Wander Franco grounded out on a fielder’s choice that wiped out Lowe at second. Then Danish got out of the inning in spectacular fashion when he induced Randy Arozarena to ground into a 6-4-3 double play that sent it into extra innings.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.