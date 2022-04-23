Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse sticks with it, earns emotional Coaches Cup championship victory

“I honestly got really emotional after that goal,” Kyle Ando said. “I’ve been obviously playing for my dad ever since he passed away, and especially today really came out. The emotions were there. I don’t think I’ve shown much emotion outside of that.”

After scoring three goals for the sixth-ranked Warriors in the semifinals of the Coaches Cup, Ando scored the winner in Saturday’s final, an 8-7 victory over No. 3 Hingham at Dover-Sherborn. The tournament was dedicated to his late father, Yoshitaka Ando, the 33-year athletic trainer at L-S who died of esophageal cancer in 2019.’

His team squandered a four-goal lead with just five minutes to go. But less than a minute later, Kyle Ando put his stick in the right place, and with a quick release, the Lincoln-Sudbury senior attack deposited the ball into the back of the net.

The Warriors (4-2) jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the first quarter, which they stretched to 7-3 by the half, fueled by three goals from senior Henry Grosso.

“We all put heart into it,” Grosso said. “Coach [Brian Vona] said they could have been a more skilled team and probably are, but we played with our heart today.”

Senior David Herlihy scored twice in the first half, junior Ryan Winters added a tally, and senior goalie Nolan O’Brien (16 saves) went coast to coast for a score.

“I think the first couple games we had we haven’t really come out hot, we sort of waited and picked it up later in the game,” Grosso said. “We really put an emphasis on coming out hard at the beginning and showing up early instead of having to come back later in the game.”

Junior Charlie Packard and junior Joe Hennessey each scored twice for the Harbormen (6-1), along with a goal each from senior Owen Hoffman, junior Henry Woodyatt, and senior Cian Nicholas. Hennessey’s tying goal with 5:16 left in the game had the Hingham sideline pumped up.

But it was Ando’s strike off a feed from senior Riley O’Connell (three assists) with 4:14 to go that stood as the winner.

“Our kids stepped up,” Vona said. “They made plays. Riley O’Connell played great today. He shows up in every play.”

Added Ando: “I work on [my release]. I don’t shoot very hard so I try to get it out as quick as I can.”

The Warriors entered the tourney on a two-game skid, but rattled off three straight wins to take the title.

“They’re a very, very good team, and at the end of the day we had a little heart in us,” Vona said. “We love [Yoshitaka] Ando and felt like he was there with us today. It meant a lot.”

The Lincoln-Sudbury lacrosse team was in celebratory mood after defeating Hingham in the Coaches Cup final, 8-7. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Hingham midfielder Cian Nicholas (2) collides with Lincoln-Sudbury goaltender Nolan O’Brien (22) while chasing a ground ball during the championship game of the Coaches Cup. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Danvers 13, Gloucester 6 — Jack Murphy scored five goals, and Colby Dunham added two goals and three assists to lead the Falcons (3-3) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

Dexter Southfield 8, Phillips Exeter 7 — PJ O’Rourke led the defensive effort, forcing three turnovers and scooping up five ground balls to lead Dexter Southfield (6-2) to the nonleague win.

Hanover 9, Westwood 8 — Nate Curtis won his first start in net, backstopping the Hawks (4-2) to a nonleague win in the third-place game of the Chowda Cup in Scituate.

Masconomet 9, Beverly 8 — Cooper Haas (3 goals, 2 assists) and Aidan Gauvain (4 goals) powered the offense, and Colin Dillon made 11 saves to lead Masco (3-2) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Needham 11, Chelmsford 6 — Bryant-bound attack Nick Pisano scored four goals and senior Cam Hickey and junior Erik Aswad each had hat tricks for the Rockets (5-4) in the consolation round of the Players Cup at North Andover. Senior long-stick midfielder Kyle Piersak led the defense with 11 ground balls.

Reading 8, Duxbury 7 — Junior attack Eamon Centrella recorded a hat trick and Colby Goodchild had a goal and two assists. But it was the defense of junior Mike Miele and others and a clutch stop by junior goalie Finn Granara in the final seconds that allowed the Rockets (6-2) to prevail in the third-place game of the Players Cup in North Andover.

St. John’s Prep 14, Franklin 13 — Senior Tommy Sarni netted his sixth goal of the game with one second left — Prep’s only first lead of the game — to lift the second-ranked Eagles (7-2) in the championship game of the Creators Crosse tournament in Danvers. Charlie Wilmot (4 goals, assist) and Jimmy Ayers (3 goals, assist) were also stellar on the attack and Sarno also set up a pair of goals. Teddy Cullinane made 14 saves.

“An absolute wild championship game, in a game that was full of the spirit and energy that makes lacrosse special both teams battled for a full 48,” Prep coach John Pynchon said.

Girls’ lacrosse

Westwood 20, Duxbury 12 — Lil Hancock led the way with 5 goals and 6 draws as the No. 1 Wolverines (6-0) earned a road win over the No. 11 Dragons (1-2).

Baseball

Arlington Catholic 10, Lowell Catholic 7 — John Whitson hit a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighting a five-run inning that put the Cougars (4-3) ahead for good in the nonleague win.

Austin Prep 5, Bedford 1 — Sophomore Jake Zawatsky struck out nine and allowed two hits in 4⅔ scoreless innings of work for the No. 1 Cougars (8-0) in the nonleague win.

Gloucester 9, Lynn English 0 — Brett Moore and Tommy Elliott combined to pitch a shutout, leading the Fishermen (5-3) to a nonleague win.

Lawrence Academy 3, Governor’s Academy 2 — Senior Brayden Ryan struck out seven in six innings to earn the win for the Spartans (6-0) in the Independent School League showdown.

Nobles 6, Brooks 4 — Jack Murray (3 hits, 3 runs, RBI), Jake Bollin (RBI) and Peyton Rose (2 hits, 2 stolen bases) sparked the offense for Nobles (2-3) in the Independent School League win. Rose struck out seven, tossing a complete game allowing three earned runs and five hits.

St. Paul 5, Central Catholic 3 — The visiting Knights (3-2) plated a pair of runs in the top of 12th innings to hand the second-ranked Raiders (6-1) their first loss of the season.

Softball

Amesbury 11, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Alana DeLisle fanned 10, scattering four hits, and finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored, leading No. 7 Amesbury (7-0) to a nonleague victory. Olivia Levasseur finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Billerica 14, Medford 0 — Billerica coach Patty Higgins earned her 300th career win as the No. 2 Indians (5-0) earned a nonleague win in the Krystle Campbell Softball Tournament.

Bishop Feehan 15, Bridgewater-Raynham 4 — Haley Coupal and Haley Pertrucci each homered in the first inning and finished with three RBIs, leading the fourth-ranked Shamrocks (6-1) to a nonleague victory.

Bishop Fenwick 12, Rockport 5 — Gigi Aupont struck out 11 and allowed only three hits in the complete game performance for the Crusaders (4-2) in the nonleague contest.

Lowell 2, Windham (N.H.) 0 — Senior Giana LaCedra (14 strikeouts) carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and the 15th-ranked Red Raiders (4-2) plated both runs on in the bottom of the sixth on a long two-run double by Katrina Russell for the nonleague win.

Marshfield 16, East Bridgewater 14 — Jess Morrison had three hits and a grand slam to power the Rams (3-3) to a nonleague win.

