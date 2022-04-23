The Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele team light up Zurich Classic with a 60

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 in best-ball play Thursday and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead.

Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, the first-year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under-par 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes at Avondale, La.

The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63. They bogeyed the par-4 12th.

Sam Burns, the local favorite who played at LSU, and Billy Horschel were 23 under after a 63. They bogeyed the difficult par-3 ninth hole, then shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine.

Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener (63) and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky (65) also were 23 under.

The father-son team of Jay and Bill Haas was 12 under after a 68. At 68 years, four months, 20 days, Jay Haas, making his 799th official start, is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Cantlay and Schauffele, who trailed briefly during the round, made just one birdie in the first four holes. They eagled the par-5 seventh and began the back nine with four consecutive birdies.

After making par at the par-4 14th, Cantlay and Schauffele birdied the final four holes.

LPGA — Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under-par 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open.

Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area.

“My putting was so good today,” Ko said. “I wasn’t expecting to play really well today because in the afternoon it’s always hard to play this course. But my putting was good, so I’m happy with it.”

Hataoka birdied her final three holes for a 68 to match Ko at 7 under.

The start of play was delayed for an hour and 15 minutes because of damage to bridges and bunkers from overnight rain. Eighteen players were unable to finish because of darkness.

After dropping a stroke on the par-4 ninth, Ko birdied Nos. 11-14 and added her eighth birdie of the day on the par-4 17th.

“I didn’t think I played 5 under on the back nine,” Ko said. “I didn’t know that. I was in the zone.”

The 26-year-old South Korean star won in Singapore early last month for her 13th LPGA Tour title. She won five times last year.

Hataoka had seven birdies and four bogeys. The 23-year-old from Japan has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season.

Hannah Green was third at 5 under after a bogey-free 67. The Australian won her two LPGA Tour titles in 2019.