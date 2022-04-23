Revolution finish stronger but still fall to United on the road

Greek striker Taxiarchis Fountas led the way for United, scoring twice and setting up a goal in the first half.

The Revolution (2-5-1, 7 points), who play host to Inter Miami next Saturday, increased their away winless streak to four games and United (3-4-0, 9 points) snapped a four-game losing streak in their first game since interim coach Chad Ashton replaced Hernan Losada.

The Revolution changed the script Saturday night, but a strong finish could not prevent a 3-2 loss to D.C. United. After surrendering deciding goals in the late going in four games, this time the Revolution had a spirited rally fall short as Adam Buksa’s 86th-minute goal cut the deficit at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Brandon Bye opened the scoring as the Revolution attacked on the left wing, Emmanuel Boateng finding space against United’s three-man back line. The sequence started in the back when Andrew Farrell and DeJuan Jones combined to spring Boateng, who crossed the back post. Gil laid off for Bye to one-time a drive from the top of the penalty area, the shot going past Jon Kempin into the left side of the net.

Foutas equalized off a Julian Gressel cross in the 26th minute, his first MLS goal. The score was set up as United countered off a Revolution throw-in, Fountas’ cross from the left going through the goal area, and Gressel chasing it down. Matt Polster headed Gressel’s cross directly to Fountas, who fired past Brad Knighton. Michael Estrada broke the deadlock with an open header off a Fountas cross in the 38th minute, concluding a counterattack set up as Brad Smith picked off a Polster pass. Fountas upped the edge with a close-range blast in the 42d minute.

Henry Kessler replaced Omar Gonzalez after halftime, and the Revolution returned to testing the United on the outside. The Revolution got players free on both wings, but failed to connect until Bye crossed to Buksa, whose point-blank back post attempt was blocked. Sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena added Jozy Altidore to the attack, which helped the Revolution dominate the second half, Buksa heading in a Carles Gil free kick in the 86th minute.

The Revolution lost to United for the first time in nine games (6-1-3) since 2018.

