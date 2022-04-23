Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33d player to reach mark

Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base. The crowd at Comerica Park gave him a rousing ovation and fireworks were shot out of the scoreboard.

Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding an opposite-field single to right in the first inning of Detroit's game against Colorado.

DETROIT — Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat.

The milestone hit came off Antonio Senzatela, a fellow Venezuelan, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

A two-time AL MVP, a Triple Crown winner, and an 11-time All-Star with four batting titles, Cabrera’s place among the Major League Baseball greats already was assured long before this afternoon in Detroit.

As a 20-year-old rookie, Cabrera helped the Florida Marlins win the 2003 World Series championship. All these years later, stamping his name onto the 3,000-hit list had a nice ring, too.

And it'll certainly look good on a plaque in Cooperstown someday.

Cabrera became just the seventh player with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. He joined an exclusive club with Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

Last August in Toronto, Cabrera connected for his 500th homer. He’s now at 502 in his 20th season.

Cabrera is the seventh Latino player to make the 3,000 chart — the hit tied him on the overall list with the late Roberto Clemente.

Pujols was the previous player to reach 3,000 hits, doing it in 2018. He was at 3,308 going into Saturday and, at 42 with St. Louis, has said this is his final season.

The next hitter to reach 3,000? Hard to say.

Robinson Canó trailed Cabrera on the active list with 2,630 going into Saturday and is 39 years old. Yadier Molina, also 39, followed at 2,116.

Among younger players, Jose Altuve (32) has 1,783 and Freddie Freeman (32) had 1,722. Mike Trout (30) was at 1,428.

Cabrera was the third player to get his 3,000th hit while with Detroit, joining Ty Cobb and Al Kaline.

“He is one of the great right-handed hitters ever,” Yankees manager and former Marlins teammate Aaron Boone said this week.

“And 3,000 hits, 500 homers, that’s obviously rarefied air. He’s done it, you know, in bigger ballparks his entire career, between Florida and here also. You know, he’s an all-timer. He’s in that, probably inner circle, of even the Hall of Fame. It’s been a special career,” Boone said.

The Tigers made bold moves in the offseason in a quest to be relevant with Cabrera serving as a draw to bring fans to the ballpark and to hit about one ball per game into the outfield grass with savvy swings after crushing baseballs with incredible force earlier in his career.

A top prospect in the minors, Cabrera made his big league debut in June 2003. He announced his presence to the whole baseball world that October.

Brushed back by a couple of heaters from Yankee ace Roger Clemens, Cabrera came back to launch a home run off the Rocket in helping the Marlins win the World Series.

Cabrera is almost twice as old now and is still a kid at heart, recently taking the grounds crew’s three-wheel bicycle for a ride during batting practice.

And, one of the game’s all-time greats can still get a base hit against some of the world’s best pitchers.