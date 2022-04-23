Tyson Fury retains heavyweight title with sixth-round TKO

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a brutal sixth-round stoppage of fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in front of more than 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. A right uppercut from Fury sent Whyte to the canvas and the champion raised his right hand in celebration. Whyte, who appeared to lose a tooth from the mighty punch, got to his feet and tried to show he was ready to continue but then staggered, leading the referee to end the fight. Fury toyed with Whyte for much of a cagey fight, with Whyte — the long-time mandatory challenger — mostly reckless with some big, wayward shots. It was a 32nd win for the undefeated Fury, who defended his WBC belt for the second time and has talked of retiring at the age of 33.

Christopher Bell won the pole at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama by turning the fastest lap as the final driver to qualify on Saturday. Bell bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from the top spot with a lap at 180.928 miles per hour in his Toyota. Truex qualified second at 180.652 mph to give JGR the front row for Sunday’s race. Daniel Hemric qualified third for Kaulig Racing in a Chevrolet and was followed by Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing, also in a Chevrolet. Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson qualified fifth in a Chevrolet from Hendrick Motorsports and was followed by Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing in a Toyota. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI but driver for JGR, qualified seventh as Toyota grabbed four of the top seven starting spots. William Byron qualified eighth for Hendrick and was followed by Bubba Wallace in a Toyota and Tyler Reddick in a Chevrolet from Richard Childress Racing. For Bell, it was the second pole of his Cup career and gave JGR its first lockout of the front row at Talladega. Bell’s best finish at Talladega was fifth last fall … Max Verstappen overtook Formula One leader Charles Leclerc on the penultimate lap to win the sprint race and the top spot on the grid for Sunday’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start in 14th.

Tennis

Djokovic reaches final in Serbia

Novak Djokovic booked a place in the Serbia Open final after overcoming another slow start and Karen Khachanov, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, in Belgrade. The top-ranked Serb came back from a set down for the third consecutive match after hard-fought wins over Miomir Kecmanovic and Laslo Djere to reach his third final at his hometown tournament. Djokovic, who is bidding for his first title of the year, will face Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final. The second-seeded Russian defeated Fabio Fognini, 6-2, 6-2, in the other semifinal …Top-ranked women’s player Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Stuttgart Open in Germany after both came through their respective semifinals on Saturday. Swiatek stretched her winning run to 22 matches as she overcame Liudmila Samsonova, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5, to move into her fourth final of the season. Sabalenka, who lost last year’s final to Ash Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 … The semifinals of the Barcelona Open men’s tournament in Spain were suspended because of rain and will be finished on the same day as the final.. The matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur and between Pablo Carreno and Diego Schwartzman were both paused with the score 2-2 in the first set. After waiting hours for the weather to improve, both semifinals started late but had to be quickly called off after it began raining again. Rain has plagued the outdoor clay-court tournament this week. Organizers had to schedule the third round and the quarterfinals on Friday to make up for lost playing time due to rain delays.

Miscellany

Sea Dogs win third straight

Pedro Castellanos drove in three runs to boost the host Portland Sea Dogs (8-6) to a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-9) in Double A baseball. It was Portland’s third straight win … Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga men’s soccer title in Berlin. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining … Argentina soccer star Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain clinch a record-tying 10th French league title by opening the scoring in a 1-1 draw with Lens. This was Messi’s first trophy since leaving Spain last summer … American forward Jordan Pefok scored twice to increase his Swiss league-leading goals total to 21 in Young Boys’ 3-1 soccer win against visiting Servette. The 25-year-old forward, who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 26 goals in 42 club games this season, including 21 league goals in 30 matches. Pefok made his US debut on March 25, 2021, and has one goal in nine international appearances … Lou Lopez Sénéchal, the women’s basketball player of the year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, is transferring from Fairfield to UConn. The 6-foot-1 forward, who is scheduled to graduate this spring from Fairfield with a degree in marketing, will have one year of eligibility left.