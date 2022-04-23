Why the Blue Jays won’t be feeling sorry for teams that show up shorthanded to Toronto

The Jays know about actual disadvantages. The pandemic uprooted their franchise for much of the 2020 and ‘21 seasons.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “If you’re talking about a lot of games, like a long season, then it could be an advantage. But three games? Anybody can get hot. You can hang in there for a couple of days before it catches up with you. I don’t see that as an advantage.”

Manager Charlie Montoyo shook his head when asked if his Toronto Blue Jays would have an advantage throughout this season because unvaccinated opposing players won’t be allowed into Canada.

Advertisement

They played 26 home games at Sahlen Field, their Triple A ballpark in Buffalo, in 2020 and were the home team in four other games played at opposing parks.

In 2021, the Jays played 21 home games at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., 23 in Buffalo, and finally 36 in Toronto once they got clearance from the Canadian government.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Jays still managed to win 91 games, missing the postseason by one game. They closed the season by winning 25 of 35.

“It was a team that towards the end of the season, probably nobody wanted to play them,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has played 103 career games at Rogers Centre and 70 at other “home” parks. So, please, don’t talk to the Blue Jays about advantages. They’re just happy to be playing home games in their home ballpark again.

“It’s huge,” Montoyo said. “It’s a lot better than Buffalo and Dunedin. We have our own crowd.”

An active offseason included trading for Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman, signing free agent starters Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi, and adding righthanded reliever Yimi Garcia.

Gausman and Kikuchi essentially replaced free agent losses Robbie Ray (Mariners) and Steven Matz (Cardinals) in the rotation. Chapman fills the lineup spot opened when second baseman Marcus Semien signed with the Rangers after one outstanding season for the Jays.

Advertisement

Kevin Gausman is one of the key pieces in a revamped Blue Jays rotation. Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Blue Jays are comfortable with Santiago Espinal at second base. He’s the prospect they got from the Red Sox in 2018 for Steve Pearce.

The Jays are legitimate World Series contenders. It’s something they don’t shy from.

“They love it. They love it,” Montoyo said. “That’s fine. Every team in the big leagues has pressure. You can ask any manager in the big leagues. The players, they all want to win.”

One underplayed aspect of this season for the Blue Jays is what a full year of George Springer could mean to them. He was signed to a six-year, $150 million deal before last season but played in only 78 games because of a quadriceps strain.

The Jays see Springer being a force leading off and in terms of his leadership.

“Being healthy is the biggest thing,” Springer said. “That and us playing in Toronto all season and getting the city behind us. We know what we’re capable of.

“The more I get to know the people here, I feel very comfortable.”

Chapman’s defense at third base will be a factor in a division loaded with good righthanded hitters. He’s also off to a good start at the plate after struggling for much of last season with the Athletics.

The confidence shortstop Bo Bichette plays with jumps out at you, too. Semien was a good influence on him last season and it shows in his improved footwork.

Advertisement

“There’s no reason we can’t be there at the end,” Springer said.

As for players who refuse to get vaccinated and won’t be going to Toronto, the 100 percent vaccinated Jays have no sympathy.

“All I know is we followed the rules; that’s why we didn’t play in Toronto for two years,” Montoyo said. “Everybody should follow the rules like we did.

“Nobody cared about us when we were in Dunedin.”

UP FOR GRABS

Red Sox have two big spots to fill

Alex Cora's got some tricky decisions to make with his bullpen. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

For a team with high aspirations, the Red Sox have reached the third week of the season still not sure who their closer is and wondering if Kiké Hernández should bat leadoff.

Matt Barnes went into the weekend with a 6.53 ERA, a 1.55 WHIP, and 4.78 walks per nine innings since agreeing to a two-year, $18.75 million extension last July 11.

His average fastball velocity was 95.8 miles per hour last season. It was down to 94.1 through three appearances this season.

Jake Diekman, Hansel Robles, and Garrett Whitlock registered saves over the first two weeks. Robles has pitched unexpectedly well since joining the Red Sox last season, but the Sox are his third team since 2020 and they initially didn’t intend to bring him back.

Ideally, Barnes will regain his All-Star form and take the job back. Whitlock would be an excellent closer but the plan is, rightfully, to build him up into a starter.

That Diekman reacted angrily to the idea of closing — “I don’t give a [expletive],” he said — suggests he’s not the guy.

Advertisement

Tanner Houck may ultimately be the best choice. He’s a two-pitch starter who was headed to the bullpen before the Sox ran out of starters and gave him a second chance.

Swapping Houck into the bullpen and Whitlock into the rotation could be the move. Or maybe just continue on without one, which is something manager Alex Cora has spoken favorably of in the past.

As for leadoff, Hernández had a .260 OBP through 12 games. That’s not surprising. His OBP from 2016-21 was a modest .315. The Dodgers hit Hernández leadoff only 57 times during his six seasons there.

The Sox are discussing the idea of Trevor Story (.340 career OBP) on top of the lineup. Xander Bogaerts hasn’t done it since 2017, but he had a .406 OBP in the 27 games he did.

Is Kiké Hernández the right man at the top of the lineup? Mike Carlson/Getty

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Last week’s comments in this space from Theo Epstein about MLB experimenting with controlling infield shifts generated many similar responses from readers.

In summation: Just hit the ball the other way.

That makes sense. If the third baseman is playing where the shortstop normally would be, a lefthanded hitter should change his swing and hit the ball to the left side. Or bunt down the third base line.

If only it were that easy.

“People always used to say to me, ‘You should just bunt,’ ” David Ortiz said. “But if I bunt, that’s what [the opposition] wants. They didn’t pay me to bunt. I’m going up there to do damage and drive in runs.

Advertisement

“You look at the pitchers now, everybody has nasty stuff. It’s hard to go up there and get away from what you do the best.”

Other lefty hitters will tell you the same thing. Late-inning relievers have high-velocity fastballs or an above-average breaking ball. Changing your swing to hit those pitches isn’t like flipping a switch.

▪ Rich Hill is in his 18th season. Going back to 1935, the only Massachusetts native with a longer career is Tom Glavine, who played 22 seasons.

Mark Belanger and Richie Hebner also played parts of 18 seasons.

▪ Former Sox first-round pick Blake Swihart, now 30, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2019. The free agent has hooked on with the independent Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League as an infielder.

Brandon Phillips, who played with Swihart with the 2018 Red Sox, is Lexington’s co-owner.

Another former Sox first-rounder, lefthander Henry Owens, also is with the Legends.

ETC.

Olson and Freeman making their marks

Freddie Freeman (left) and Matt Olson (right) are doing just fine in their new surroundings. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It will take years to decide if the Braves did the right thing by trading for Matt Olson to play first base and letting Freddie Freeman walk. But it sure is interesting to see it all play out in real time.

Freeman faced the Braves for the first time Monday and homered off Huascar Ynoa in his first plate appearance to propel the Dodgers to a 7-4 victory.

Freeman was 4 for 11 in the series with two homers. He had a .921 OPS in his first 12 games for Los Angeles and has been every bit what the Dodgers expected on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Olson hit .400 with an outrageous 1.156 OPS in his first 14 games for the Braves and is playing exceptional defense.

Freeman started crying several times Monday when he ventured into the visitors’ clubhouse at Dodger Stadium to see his old teammates and manager Brian Snitker. He even started tearing up when he did an interview with Braves television reporter Kelsey Wingert.

“My emotions are all over the place,” said Freeman, and that was before his 5-year-old son, Charlie, ran across the field and jumped in the arms of Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Freeman was presented with his 2021 Silver Slugger trophy before the game and asked Snitker and Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer to join him on the field. But Freeman declined getting his World Series ring, saying he wanted to wait until the Dodgers play in Atlanta in late June.

Dodgers fans chanted Freeman’s first name throughout the series, rightly sensing the support would help him. Freeman made it a point to seek out Olson, shake his hand, and wish him well.

Freeman even said he remains close with Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, who made the decision to trade for Olson that closed the door on Freeman coming back.

Freeman is 32 and the Dodgers have six seasons and $162 million invested in him. Olson is 28 and the Braves plunked down $168 million over eight years to sign him immediately after the trade.

The Braves also sent the Athletics four prospects for Olson, including former first-round picks Ryan Cusick and Shea Langeliers.

“Cusick could be in their rotation by the end of next season and Langeliers is a catcher who can hit,” a scout said. “Maybe [the Athletics] got the best part of that situation because they needed to move Olson and still did pretty well.”

Scott back in the game

Natick’s Zack Scott is getting back involved in professional sports after a tumultuous tenure with the Mets.

Scott has started Four Rings Sports Solutions, a private enterprise to aid teams in data and technology strategy, process optimization, talent acquisition, and culture design.

His website includes endorsements from Sandy Alderson, Chaim Bloom, Ben Cherington, Alex Cora, Theo Epstein, Raquel Ferreira, and Brian O’Halloran.

Scott was with the Red Sox from 2004-20 and played a key role in building out their baseball research and development department. He joined the Mets as the top assistant to new GM Jared Porter late in 2020. Scott became GM a few weeks later when Porter was fired for sexual harassment.

Scott was arrested for driving while intoxicated last September and subsequently fired before he was cleared of all charges in November.

At 45, Scott could find a pathway back into baseball before too long.

Extra bases

The Athletics are struggling to draw much of a crowd early in the season. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland opened the season with a 10-game road trip. The Athletics drew only 17,503 to Oakland Coliseum for their home opener Monday and 6,451 over the next two nights. Oakland’s Triple A affiliate in Las Vegas had a crowd of 5,174 on Wednesday. The Athletics had 2,703 . . . Former Red Sox lefthander Martín Pérez had to change his glove after the first inning of his second start because the umpires found a mysterious substance on it. He pitched a scoreless second inning then gave up three runs in the third. Pérez, now back with the Rangers, had a 3.88 ERA through 12 starts for the Sox last season then 5.70 afterward when the league announced its crackdown on sticky stuff . . . The Braves gave up on Middleboro’s Sean Newcomb, designating him for assignment on Thursday then flipping him to the Cubs for 38-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez. Newcomb was the 15th overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Angels and went to the Braves in a trade after the ‘15 season. Newcomb showed promise early in his career as a starter and succeeded as a reliever in 2019. But his walk rate has soared since. A fresh start could help unleash his considerable ability . . . The Rangers designated Greg Holland for assignment Tuesday, a few days after the 36-year-old righthander reached 10 years of service time. Why was that significant? Ten years of service time fully vests a player in MLB’s pension system. That means $220,000 a year if you wait until age 62 to collect . . . Zack Greinke (3,126) and Justin Verlander (3,001) are the only active pitchers with at least 3,000 innings. Can’t help but wonder if they will be the last ones for a long time. Max Scherzer is 445⅓ innings away, but he turns 38 in July and would need to go into the 2023 season to chase that milestone. Clayton Kershaw is more than 500 innings away and is taking his career year to year. Given how starters are used in the age of bullpen domination, the 3,000 plateau may be unreachable . . . Albert Pujols has homered in 40 ballparks over his career. That’s tied for seventh all time. Sammy Sosa (45), Ken Griffey Jr. (44), and Fred McGriff (43) are the leaders . . . Here’s a strange one: Righthanded reliever Jhon Romero is the emergency catcher for the Twins. Romero was a catcher in Colombia through the age of 20, when some scouts asked him to try pitching. He signed with the Cubs in 2015 and made his major league debut with the Nationals in 2021 . . . The US Capitol and several surrounding buildings were briefly evacuated early Wednesday evening because an unidentified aircraft was approaching the area. It proved to be a small plane carrying US Army Golden Knights paratroopers toward Nationals Park as part of the pregame ceremony on Military Appreciation Night. Capitol Police did not get notified of the flight . . . Kenley Jansen came out of the bullpen to “California Love” by Tupac when he closed for the Dodgers. With the Braves, he switched up to “Welcome to Atlanta” by Ludacris. We’re overdue for a Red Sox pitcher to use “Roadrunner” by Jonathan Richmond and the Modern Lovers . . . According to Major League Baseball, 275 players on Opening Day rosters (out of 975, including those on the injured list) came from 21 countries or territories outside the United States. That the Dominican Republic (99), Venezuela (67), and Cuba (23) have the most is no surprise. There were nine countries with one: Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Honduras, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Taiwan, and the US Virgin Islands . . . Happy birthday to longtime closer Todd Jones, who is 54. His 16-year career included 26 games with the Red Sox in 2003. Jones was released by the Rockies on June 30 and signed with the Sox two days later. He had a 5.52 ERA, working as an occasional setup man for Byung-Hyun Kim. Jones was on the roster for the American League Championship Series that season and faced three batters in Game 6. Jones played for eight teams in his career and had at least one save with all of them except the Red Sox.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.