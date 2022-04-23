Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of Defense Austin to visit Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would visit Kyiv on Sunday, in what would be a risky show of support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

“Tomorrow people from the U.S. are coming, I will meet the defense minister and the secretary of state, Mr. Blinken,” Zelenskiy told reporters on Saturday. “I think, we will be waiting when security will allow the president of the U.S. to come and support Ukraine’s people.”

It wasn’t clear if Zelenskiy’s disclosure was cleared with the Biden administration or if it would affect any travel plans. The White House and the State Department did not immediately comment.