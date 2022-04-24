How Lexington’s Music Emporium became a high-end candy store for lovers of luthier-made guitars

“This guitar defined a whole generation of music,” Caruso said. Inside was a 1959 Gibson Les Paul, or as Caruso called it: “the most coveted electric guitar in the world.”

In the middle of the Music Emporium, his Lexington music store, Joe Caruso had a hard-shell case by his feet. When he began preparing me for what was inside, giving me manufacturing dates and the names of famous rock and roll musicians, I slowly figured out what he was about to show me.

That guitar is one of many that live at Music Emporium’s Massachusetts Avenue location, where their selection of rare instruments is often awe-inspiring: sometimes one of a few hundred ever made and price tags in five figures. Sure enough, anyone can walk in and play one of their many high-end offerings.

The Music Emporium is filled with couches, like a “living room of a guy who just loved guitars,” said Caruso. He gave me a three-hour tour of their selection, starting with Taylor and Martin, two of the world’s most popular acoustic guitar brands. Then we got to the luthiers, the dozen-plus names of guitar builders who rarely manufacture 1,000 instruments a year. We started with Austin-based Collings Guitars, the creation of the late luthier Bill Collings, who began building guitars in the mid-1970s.

“Bill Collings was another genius... who probably should have been an engineer or a doctor but decided to go into guitar-building,” Caruso explained. “Bill Collings just said, ‘I’m going to make it so damn hard to do this, to show people that I can do it,’ and he made a guitar louder than any other guitar.”

I played a beautiful-sounding, used 2019 Froggy Bottom H-12, another luthier-built guitar with a price tag that read: “‘The Tree’ Quilted Mahogany / German Spruce).” It was $14,500. According to Froggy Bottom’s website, the maker creates around 75 guitars a year.

What was the tree? “It’s a 500-year-old log that was found submerged in some bog in a forest,” Caruso explained. “I’ve seen prices anywhere from $3,000-$8,000 just for the wood.”

High-end luthier guitars weren’t always a staple of the Music Emporium, which started out in 1968 as a used music store on the second floor of a Pittsburgh art gallery. Back then, “old Martins were not called vintage, they were just used guitars,” then-owner Stu Cohen said.

Caruso joined the team around 1994, when the shop was opening its current Lexington location. Not long afterward, Caruso said smaller luthiers started to pop up all around the United States. The Music Emporium adjusted, and nowadays, that’s what the shop is known for, especially online. Their website accounts for over 60% of the Music Emporium’s business, Caruso said.

The Music Emporium's walls are lined with high-end guitars from the finest luthiers in the United States. Photo by Sam Trottenberg

As an amateur guitar player, it’s been drilled into me that you never, ever buy a guitar online. Guitars are just too inconsistent and personal. But Frank Manno, who lives in Tulsa, Okla., told me he purchased a Collings acoustic guitar over the phone from the Music Emporium last year.

“Two pieces of wood from the same tree, built by the same luthier, could have significant tone differences, so it’s always a little bit of a gamble,” Manno said. “My tastes have refined a bit, and some of the instruments that the Music Emporium carries I can’t find here locally in Tulsa.”

Caruso echoed his point, calling certain parts of the United States “guitar shop deserts.”

Manno said he had a positive experience purchasing the Collings, adding that he appreciated the Music Emporium’s return policy. A few years before buying the Collings, Manno said he bought another acoustic guitar from the shop, but returned it and got a refund after the finish started to flake off.

Manno mostly shopped over the phone, but Music Emporium said many new customers emerged via their website, which the staff has been working on for much of the last decade.

Jacob Kleinberg (left) and Andy Cambria sat in the Music Emporium's back office, working on the online aspects of the business. Photo by Sam Trottenberg

“We put a lot of time and effort into camera gear and lighting [for the website],” said Andy Cambria, the Music Emporium’s main photographer and videographer. “We really try to make [the instruments] have a mood and have texture so that when people watch those, it is almost like you’re experiencing a little clip from a record.”

Cambria added that the Music Emporium hires local musicians to demo the guitars for the website, although sometimes they use shop staff. According to Caruso, the store’s sales reached $9 million in 2021, up from $5.5 million in 2019.

“It was a stupid amount of business,” Caruso said. “I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and I’ve never experienced that before.”

Caruso said he also attributes the sudden rise in sales partially to the COVID-19 pandemic, an effect felt by others in the online musical instrument retailer industry. Sweetwater, an Indiana-based instrument and audio gear retailer, totaled $805 million in sales in 2019, according to a press release. In 2021, that number was $1.43 billion. Reverb, a new, vintage, and used instrument marketplace, saw their 2020 fourth-quarter sales jump 32% from the previous year, according to a press release.

“The desire for people to have not just instruments but good instruments, and to really indulge, and to take their playing seriously” emerged during the pandemic, Caruso said. Anecdotally, I can corroborate these claims: I bought a cheap Breedlove acoustic from Guitar Center last year after experiencing sudden, unexpected financial gain and thinking it was finally time to own a decent acoustic.

Caruso added that the Music Emporium had a distinctive edge because of how much of their inventory comes from small, American luthiers, who didn’t suffer the same kinds of supply issues as larger manufacturers that ship overseas.

The Music Emporium may be a rare breed among retailers, but it isn’t one of a kind. On the East Coast, there’s Rudy’s Music Shop in Manhattan, Guitars ‘n Jazz in Summit, N.J., and Carlino Guitars right here in Medford, all of which sell luthier-grade guitars.

“But there’s something special about the Music Emporium,” said longtime customer Jim Volling, a lawyer in Minnesota who’s mostly interacted with the shop online and over the phone. He said he went to Boston on a business trip a few years ago and finally decided to stop by the store.

“I spent an entire afternoon in the store, [and] ended up buying a vintage guitar, which was great. But it was also really good for [the staff] to see me play and to get to know a little bit more about my style of playing and what I love in guitars,” Volling said. “There was a lot of value in that. It was really time well spent.”

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.