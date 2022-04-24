Baby-led weaning: the hottest trend in infant feeding you’ve never heard of

“But your children are fine,” a friend said, baffled, when I called for moral support. “And what is baby-led weaning, anyway?”

But in the process of reporting this story about the infant-feeding trend du jour, “baby-led weaning,” and the stress it’s causing some parents, I realized that I would have failed miserably at it if it had been popular when I was a new mom, and I fell into a retroactive shame spiral.

My kids are 20 and 21, so obviously I’m way past worrying about baby issues. Or so I’d thought.

“What is baby-led weaning???” I nearly shouted, until I reminded myself that until a few days ago, I myself had never heard of it, nor imagined a world with: #BLW influencers; BLW gift certificates; BLW recipe books; tension between BLW moms and what are now known as “puree moms”; or an entire genre on YouTube of BLW gagging shorts — brief videos of babies who are (safely if dramatically) gagging on a buckwheat fritter, say, or a slice of poached cantaloupe.

Hahaha look at Sienna with her bald head and her strapped-on bow! She hates seared salmon!

Advertisement

We’ll get to what, exactly, BLW is in a moment, and also to the Gwnyeth Paltrow connection. But the most important thing to know is that if you don’t do it, per currently accepted social media wisdom, you are dooming your child to obesity and picky-eater hood.

Ready. Set. Panic!

Never mind that the chair of the American Academy of Pediatric’s committee on nutrition told me there is almost no scholarly literature on BLW so it’s impossible to know if it’s healthier than the traditional way of feeding a baby (namely pureed food on a spoon flown into the mouth as an airplane).

Advertisement

“Is baby-led weaning a good idea or a bad idea?” pediatric gastroenterologist Mark Corkins, of the AAP, asked rhetorically. “Nobody knows. I’m just being honest with you.”

In one sense, people feeding their infants real food has always been around. It’s just that before 2001 — when a British woman with a background in midwifery, public health nursing, and breastfeeding counseling began promoting it — it lacked a name and shaming powers.

The approach does away with the parent feeding the child and instead involves giving a baby who’s typically 6 months or older (and who can sit and hold up their head) access to thick, finger-sized pieces of food, or preloaded mashed-food-filled spoons, not unlike the kind you would have been offered by a passing server at a high-end book party maybe 10 years ago.

Then you watch closely/film for your Insta story as the child surveys her tray, grasps a roasted broccoli floret, and puts it in her own mouth, or on her own floor, as the case may be.

As the Cleveland Clinic explains on its website, baby-led weaning “flips the script” on traditional feeding methods.

Foods that are good for BLW include: toast sticks with mashed avocado, sauteed green beans, a lamb chop. Foods that have no place in BLW: nuts, popcorn, carrots cut into coin shapes.

Some parents try BLW and fold when the child refuses to eat the lovingly and time-consumedly prepared foods, or the mess becomes too much, or the whole thing just feels like too much of a production when there’s perfectly good pre-made food available, or they never even start BLW at all for fear their kid will choke.

Advertisement

That last concern is significant, prompting some parents to take baby CPR and safety classes, but the AAP’s Corkins says there’s no difference in choking risk between BLW and traditional feeding. “The important factor is that the child is ready for solids at all,” he said in an e-mail.

A 2017 study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics similarly found no correlation.

“No difference in self-reported frequency of choking between infants introduced to solid foods using a baby-led weaning or traditional spoon-feed approach,” the headline read.

In its ideal form, BLW streamlines life by having the baby eat what the rest of the family is eating, and for many parents, it just feels right.

Listen to Rebecca Slotkin’s happy story: Her son was 4 months old when the Lexington mom first heard an influencer gush about BLW, and at that point, she recalled, “I was like, OMG, I haven’t even thought about solid foods. I just assumed everyone did little jars of baby food on a spoon.”

Slotkin knows kids who are picky eaters and was eager for her son to avoid the same fate. BLW sounded promising.

She began researching BLW two hours a day, and her scholarship won over her initially skeptical husband and her mother-in-law, who agreed to take an online BLW workshop together.

Advertisement

“I am so blessed,” she said.

Baby Leo is 1 now, and BLW has been a “huge bonding opportunity,” she said.

But for other parents, BLW has turned feeding into yet another thing that they are either doing “right” or “wrong,” said Emily Silver, a family nurse practitioner and cofounder of NAPS, a Boston company that helps support women through pregnancy and early childhood.

“Should you breastfeed or use formula? Should you use a nanny or day care? Should you sleep train your baby?” she said, ticking off hot-button topics. “There is a lot of judgment and it never ends for parents.”

No less an expert than Gwyneth Paltrow’s former nanny has weighed in — she’s called BLW “nonsense” — but as the BLW industrial complex continues to pump out content, anxiety is showing up in dieticians’ offices.

“People feel they are not feeding their child correctly if they are not doing baby-led weaning,” said Melissa Fullam, a clinical nutrition specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

That’s just not true, she said. “Fed is best” is what she tells them.

But opting out can be hard.

“The pressure about how you are feeding your baby starts when you are pregnant,” said Alexandra Krotinger, a senior manager with a Cambridge-based tech company.

A new first-time mom as COVID isolation set in, Krotinger found herself alone and feeling insecure as the algorithms pushed her endless videos of happy parents and babies enjoying BLW mealtimes, all while her infant son was refusing to eat the food she had spent so much energy preparing.

Advertisement

Her pediatrician tried to calm her anxiety — ”food before 1 is just for fun,” the doctor reassured her — and her husband, watching her stress mount, suggested they “give it a rest.”

She eventually gave up — and didn’t even try with her second child, a daughter now 8 months — but what she might have lost in mom cred, she gained in wisdom.

“Every parent wants to do right by their child,” she said, “but ‘right’ is a moving target.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.