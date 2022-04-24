Hyde Park man arrested on gun and assault charges after chase

Police say they were given a description of the suspect and attempted to speak with a man, identified as 40-year-old Ricardo Fields, who was standing on a nearby porch, but he fled on foot. Police say officers saw Fields remove a gun from his waistband and discard it on the sidewalk, the statement said.

Officers responded to a radio call about 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun in the area of 113 Greenbrier St., the statement said.

A Hyde Park man was arrested on gun and assault charges after he allegedly tried to grab a Boston police officer’s gun following a foot chase in Dorchester early Saturday morning, the Boston Police Department said in a statement .

One officer pulled out his gun and told Fields to stop, but he allegedly charged at the officer and grabbed the barrel of the officer’s gun, the statement said. The officer kept control of the gun and tried to put it back in his holster, but Fields allegedly went for the gun again, this time causing the magazine to fall out, the statement said.

Additional officers at the scene took Fields into custody, police said. The gun he allegedly dropped on the sidewalk was a 9mm Luger handgun with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine, the statement said.

Fields is set to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court. He is facing charges that include two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and being an armed career criminal level three, the statement said.

