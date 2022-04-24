‘I love you all’: Walk for Change to support survivors returns Sunday

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center’s annual Walk for Change returned to Constitution Beach on a sunny, blustery morning for the first time in nearly three years after the 2020 and 2021 walks were held virtually. Before participants set off on their trek along the East Boston Greenway Connector, a number of speakers, including Representative Ayanna Pressley, lauded the walk as an important tradition.

Hundreds gathered on an East Boston Beach early Sunday for an event intended to provide a safe —and joyous — space to support sexual assault survivors and push for change in the way cases are handled by the justice system.

Advertisement

“Today we walk for change so that you might journey from self-loathing to self-love. From isolation to community. From brokenness to wholeness. From the darkness to the light,” Pressley told the crowd of onlookers before she counted down the start of the walk. “I love you all.”

East Boston, MA--4/24/2022 - Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley arrived to The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center’s annual Walk for Change. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Pressley, who wore a jacket with “grl pwr” emblazoned on the back, spoke openly about her own experiences with sexual assault during her remarks.

“I’m not here as your member of Congress. I’m here as a survivor,” she said. “Someone who endured a decade of childhood sexual assault and later campus sexual assault ... but despite all of that, like my fellow survivor tribe, I’m still here. Still standing.”

“To my abuser, to your abusers, those who sought in their brutal violation to you to rob you of your humanity, to rob you of self-love, to rob you of your dignity, you lose,” Pressley declared.

At the start of the trail, passersby were greeted with hand-drawn signs depicting messages of support such as “I believe you” and “it’s not your fault.”

Another sign read: “I am walking because showing up is one of the most important things you can do.”

Advertisement

The walk was organized by the center’s staffers and volunteers.

Among the volunteers was Kathleen Wright, a 68-year-old Newton resident, who has worked with the center for more than a decade.

The walk, she said, is a critical step in the journey of a survivor’s healing.

“It’s an important event because a lot of people who are survivors have trouble being in crowds,” she said. “It’s a milestone in recovery [and] a safe space.”

Volunteers handed out I Believe You buttons at The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center’s annual Walk for Change. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Duane de Four, the interim executive director of the center, said in an interview after the walk that one of the most important opportunities the walk provides is the ability for survivors and allies to “be in community.”

‘It’s a difficult topic, we’re talking about a very traumatic issue and so a walk like this is a way for people to be in community and see other folks who might be survivors, and be there for them,” he said. “It’s a real positive way to do that.”

Alfe Hossain, 25, of Somerville, was at her first-ever in-person Walk for Change Sunday .

“Being here you feel the energy and support for the community,” Hossain said.

Megan Mulcahy, 38, of Brighton, who joined the center’s staff a decade ago after working as a volunteer for two years, said the positive atmosphere of the walk is an important way to change the perceptions around sexual assault survivors.

“The center is a place people come to feel better,” she said. “A lot of people see survivors as sad [but] they’re trying to heal. They made it through something.”

Advertisement

Participants took part in The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center’s annual Walk for Change. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.