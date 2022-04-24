Mattapan fire leaves 2 children, 2 adults injured

Two adults and two children were taken to a hospital by Boston EMS for minor injuries caused by smoke inhalation, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for Boston Fire.

A Mattapan house fire left four people injured and 17 residents displaced Sunday morning after rapidly spreading flames caused major damage to the multi-family home, officials said.

Boston firefighters worked to extinguish the building's roof, which was severely damaged by the one-alarm fire.

Seventeen people — seven adults and 10 children— were displaced after the fire “severely damaged” the top floor of the building, leaving multiple holes in the roof, Alkins said.

“They won’t be able to go back for a while,” he said. “They didn’t have any fire on the first or second floor, but the whole top floor with the roof is completely gone.”

Firefighters arrived around 10:15 a.mat the two-and-a-half story building on 115 Deering Road, where they found heavy fire spreading through the back porch up into the attic, Alkins said.

The back porch quickly became engulfed in flames as firefighters were ordered off the structure for their safety, Boston Fire wrote in a tweet.

“It was a very quick, aggressive internal and external attack to keep the fire from spreading because of the proximity to the building next door,” Alkins said. “They kept the fire from spreading to that building, so they did a good job.”

Alkins could not immediately confirm exactly how many people were inside the home when the fire broke out.

The Red Cross is on scene to assist residents, Alkins said.

Most of the fire was extinguished by 11 a.m., but firefighters remained on scene to monitor any potential hot spots, Alkins said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deering Road is closed at the entrance to Harvard Street while responders are on the scene, he said.

