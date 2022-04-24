Providence man caught on Snapchat video, arrested for alleged child rape

A Providence man was arrested Saturday on aggravated child rape charges after he was allegedly captured on Snapchat video with a minor under the age of 14, Hanson police said.
Jared Soltys, 23, was arrested in the area of Pleasant Street around 1:30 a.m. after a witness sent the Snapchat video depicting Soltys and his victim to Hanson police, chief of police Michael Miksch wrote in an e-mail.
Officers recognized the location in the video, Miksch wrote, which allowed them to locate the child and place Soltys in police custody.
Soltys was charged with aggravated statutory rape of a child and providing alcohol to person under the age of 21, officials said in a statement.
Advertisement
He is held on $20,000 bail and is set to be arraigned Monday in district court, according to the statement.
The incident remains under investigation by Hanson police.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.