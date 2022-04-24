Providence man caught on Snapchat video, arrested for alleged child rape

A Providence man was arrested Saturday on aggravated child rape charges after he was allegedly captured on Snapchat video with a minor under the age of 14, Hanson police said.

Jared Soltys, 23, was arrested in the area of Pleasant Street around 1:30 a.m. after a witness sent the Snapchat video depicting Soltys and his victim to Hanson police, chief of police Michael Miksch wrote in an e-mail.

Officers recognized the location in the video, Miksch wrote, which allowed them to locate the child and place Soltys in police custody.