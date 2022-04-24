Red Line back in service following train derailment at Kendall/MIT station

Red Line train service was restored Sunday afternoon following a derailment on Saturday that forced riders to take shuttle buses between Alewife and Park Street over the weekend, the MBTA said.
An out-of-service Red Line train “slowly derailed while switching from the northbound to the southbound tracks” in a work zone outside the Kendall/MIT station on Saturday morning, the MBTA said on Twitter. No injuries were reported, and no passengers were on board, the agency said.
Shuttle buses were already in service for the Red Line between the Alewife and Kendall/MIT stations. The shuttle bus service was extended to Park Street following the derailment.
Advertisement
“The safety of our riders & employees is our top priority, & we’ll do all that we must to find & rectify the cause of this incident,” the MBTA said in a follow-up tweet on Saturday. “A full investigation is already underway. The planned shuttle buses have been extended to Park St while re-rail the train & safely restore the area.”
Earlier this morning, the first wheel set of an out-of-service Red Line train slowly derailed while switching from the northbound to the southbound tracks in the work zone outside of Kendall/MIT station. No passengers were onboard the train and there were no injuries.— MBTA (@MBTA) April 23, 2022
Train service between Alewife and Braintree/Ashmont was restored Sunday, according to an MBTA tweet posted at 12:21 p.m.
An MBTA spokesman said no updates on the investigation were available Sunday night.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.