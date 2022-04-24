Red Line back in service following train derailment at Kendall/MIT station

Red Line train service was restored Sunday afternoon following a derailment on Saturday that forced riders to take shuttle buses between Alewife and Park Street over the weekend, the MBTA said.

An out-of-service Red Line train “slowly derailed while switching from the northbound to the southbound tracks” in a work zone outside the Kendall/MIT station on Saturday morning, the MBTA said on Twitter. No injuries were reported, and no passengers were on board, the agency said.

Shuttle buses were already in service for the Red Line between the Alewife and Kendall/MIT stations. The shuttle bus service was extended to Park Street following the derailment.