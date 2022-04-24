‘We all have the right to be happy’: In the shadow of war, local Ukrainians find comfort in Easter traditions

The faithful prayed in their native language for peace, an end to the war, and the safety of those who remain in the battered country. The day ushered in a new sense of hope, the Christian celebration of their savior’s resurrection serving as a fitting modern-day metaphor.

In Boston, local Ukrainians who have watched the devastation from afar took some solace in the traditions of the Orthodox Easter holiday, what is typically a day of celebration.

Thousands of miles away, Ukrainian fighters on Sunday were defending against a new Russian offensive in the country’s east, the latest turn in a now two-month-long war that has killed countless civilians and left once-bustling metropolises in ruins.

“Christ is risen,” said Myron Kravchuk, the cofounder of a local Ukrainian aid organization, “and just as he did, Ukraine will rise, too.”

At Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, a haven for locals with ties to the country, hundreds packed into the pews, bowing their heads and listening carefully to the message of the Rev. Yaroslav Nalysnyk.

“The people of faith, we are still praying to the Lord for his blessing and protection of the Ukrainian people during this brutal war of aggression,” Nalysnyk said in an interview, recounting his sermon after delivering it in Ukrainian. “Today, I was asking in particular [for God] to grant us peace and joy in the midst of all of the suffering. And most importantly, hope, which we all desperately need.”

His words resonated with Sunday’s attendees, some of whom have turned to faith while grappling with the suffering of their people.

Marianna Chaikovsky was so moved by the message of peace that she broke down in tears.

And standing with her arms around her two young children, Erick and Keira, Oksana Dovbik, 34, thought of her parents in Lviv, a city in Ukraine’s west. They introduced her to the church at a young age when she lived in Ukraine, Dovbik said, and she wants to do the same for her children.

“Our religion tells us on this day that even in the darkest times, like we are in now, there is a brighter future for us, for our people,” said Dovbik, who lives in Natick. “That’s something I want my kids to believe in as well. That there is something beyond the horrors we are seeing.”

Still, the war raged on Sunday. Despite entreaties last week for an Easter ceasefire from faith leaders of the world’s Orthodox Christians and the chief of the United Nations, the Russians continued to bombard cities in Ukraine’s east.

But the ongoing fighting did not stop Easter celebrations in Ukraine. The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, urged Ukrainians at a service in Kyiv not to let anger at the war overwhelm them.

“All of us believe our sunrise will come soon,” he said.

In Jamaica Plain, churchgoers proudly toted delicate wicker baskets stuffed to the brim with meats, cheeses, and sweets. Children eagerly eyed intricately designed paskas, a sweet egg-based bread that is often iced with religious or national symbols. A young boy happily took his basket, which was covered in a cloth embroidered with a pair of yellow ducks, to the front of the church, where it was blessed by Nalysnyk.

But reminders of the war were unavoidable. Outside the church, members of a local organization that has been sending medical supplies to Ukraine, Ukraine Forward, sold knickknacks and raffle tickets to raise money. The group operates out of the first floor of the church’s parish house, which on Sunday was packed to the brim with boxes of Tylenol, scalpels, needles, and baby food, all of which will soon be shipped overseas.

“This is our way, however small it may be, of helping out while none of us can be there fighting or volunteering,” said Kravchuk, 36, who founded the organization with another local Ukrainian, Yuliya Pokhylko. “While the war is happening, we can’t just have fun or have Easter like we would normally. Sure, we are still celebrating, but everyone is in pain. So we are doing something about it.”

The day’s festivities culminated in a traditional celebration on the church’s lawn, where children and their parents, smiles wide, grasped hands and danced in circles to the beat of an ever-quickening song.

If just for a few moments, thoughts of the violence in their native country faded away.

Anna Kurniawka, 70, whose parents were born in Ukraine, stood watching. A small semblance of joy, she said, is what the community needed on this day.

“We all have the right to be happy, even though all of this is going on,” Kurniuwka said. “We still should feel joy. Even the people in Ukraine, on this day, are united in celebrating our culture.”

Pat Greenhouse of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was used.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.