Cities, towns hampered by sway of state restrictions

Emma Platoff’s article “Boston reforms hampered by state oversight” (Page A1, April 17) illuminates arcane Commonwealth restrictions on Boston’s governing ability. I edited the 2007 study that the article cites that spotlights how peer cities across the country with greater powers enjoy a competitive advantage.

It’s worth noting that thanks in part to that study, the Commonwealth passed a Municipal Relief Act in 2010 that granted new local options, including meals taxes, that 250 municipalities exercised, and subsequently enabled cities and towns to participate in the cost-saving Group Insurance Commission. As we recovered from a recession, a persuasive argument was made that cities and towns needed a boost.