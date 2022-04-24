Cities, towns hampered by sway of state restrictions

Emma Platoff’s article “Boston reforms hampered by state oversight” (Page A1, April 17) illuminates arcane Commonwealth restrictions on Boston’s governing ability. I edited the 2007 study that the article cites that spotlights how peer cities across the country with greater powers enjoy a competitive advantage.
It’s worth noting that thanks in part to that study, the Commonwealth passed a Municipal Relief Act in 2010 that granted new local options, including meals taxes, that 250 municipalities exercised, and subsequently enabled cities and towns to participate in the cost-saving Group Insurance Commission. As we recovered from a recession, a persuasive argument was made that cities and towns needed a boost.
Advertisement
Today, an equity argument for another MRA could be made. Not only are Boston, Gateway Cities, and other municipalities with significant populations of color disproportionately affected by state restrictions, but also, as Platoff notes, those restrictions are rooted in discrimination that sought to keep certain ethnic groups from exercising power, to the disadvantage of us all.
James Davitt Rooney
Dover