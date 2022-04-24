Darwin’s theory of sexual selection is in need of an update

Re “Charles Darwin’s enduring hold on us” (Ideas, April 17): Reviewers tend to forget that the theory of natural selection had many fathers, among them Darwin’s own grandfather, Erasmus Darwin. However, there is one evolutionary theory that is exclusively Charles Darwin’s: the theory of sexual selection. Darwin was hard-pressed to explain the evolution of something as seemingly nonfunctional as beauty, a frustration well-documented in his reaction to the dazzling glory of the peacock’s tail: “The sight of a feather in a peacock’s tail, whenever I gaze at it, makes me sick.” In response, he developed a theory of sexual selection in which he correctly claimed that sexual selection operates through a system of female choice.

However, he erred in projecting the trait — beauty — that triggers sexual desire in men onto the females doing the actual choosing. Darwin’s other mistake was to assume that women’s sexual choices were based on nothing more than assessments of beauty. Since Darwin believed that “civilized” women were no longer intelligent enough to make informed choices, it was easy for him to ignore the behavior of 51 percent of the human population. How I wish he’d had access to the hundreds of hours of interviews I recorded of women describing the wide range of traits that made the actual men in their lives sexually — and reproductively — attractive.