A problem stirs in area of transit access, housing affordability

In his article on East-West rail and housing affordability (“Off the beaten track,” Address, April 10), Cameron Sperance wrote that home prices in Portland and Brunswick, Maine, increased last year due to Amtrak’s expansion. That expansion occurred in 2012, and prices have been rising up and down the coast — last year most sharply in rail-deprived Belfast and Presque Isle. He also suggested that the planned East-West rail line across Massachusetts would drive up costs near stations, yet housing costs in Worcester, with 19 weekday trips to Boston since 1996, remain half that of Boston’s.

In exploring the connection between rail service and housing costs, Sperance neglected to mention a new state law that applies to 175 municipalities in Eastern Massachusetts with a commuter rail or bus station or adjacency to one, for which the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development issued draft guidelines. The guidelines allow developers to build high-density market-rate multifamily housing “as of right” in 50-acre zoning districts within a half mile of train and bus stations — with no state requirement for affordability, livability, or sustainability and no protection for current residents. Globe readers deserve to learn more about that in the context of transit access and housing affordability.