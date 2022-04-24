Home of the Week: For under $650k, a Walpole Colonial with a fun take on stairs

Year built 1948

Square feet 1,776

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $7,055 (2022)

On the right-hand side of the stairwell to the second floor in this reimagined Colonial, a series of thin fins were installed — they appear white as one ascends and a dark lavender as one descends — a bit of whimsy courtesy of the current owners, who have overseen a steady series of upgrades and updates in this 74-year-old home since 2017.

From the entry hall, the living room is on the right, and at 258 square feet, it is the largest room in the house. It has refinished flooring (original to the home and believed to be oak), a dark feature wall (painted Sherwin-Williams’s “In the Navy”), and recessed lighting. The focal point of this room, however, is a wood-burning fireplace framed anew with glazed ceramic subway tile in a blueish-gray. And instead of having a closely fitting mantel, this fireplace sports a poplar shelf that extends to and tops a three-tier bookshelf on the left. Natural light arrives through four windows.

The fireplace mantel offers a seamless transition to a bookshelf. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The accent wall in the living room is a dark navy blue. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

A left turn off the front hall leads to the dining room/kitchen combo. The 139-square-foot dining room now holds a table for six positioned underneath a bowl light fixture. The flooring — which is the same refinished hardwood as the living room — flows right to the base of the breakfast bar, where it switches to a slate-colored ceramic tile and the bright kitchen gets its start.

The breakfast bar is topped with white quartz and has a series of drawers. The primary tools of culinary life lie directly across from it and run in a straight line along the home’s rear wall. The refrigerator is on the right side of the 147-square-foot kitchen. The cabinets are maple painted a light gray, and the backsplash is a traditional white subway tile. The white quartz counter seamlessly surrounds the sink, which is under a large window and further brightened by undermount lighting. The electric stove is stainless steel, as are all the other appliances.

The dining area shares an open layout with the kitchen. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The kitchen counters are quartz, and the appliances are stainless steel. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

A door off the kitchen leads to a 90-square-foot breezeway/mudroom that runs from the front porch to the grassy rear yard of the 0.44-acre property. The breezeway is not just a thoroughfare; it’s a stopping point. There’s a nice bench with cubbies for storing boots underneath against a background of rough-hewn boards. All of the windows are new, and there is electric heat. The floor is clad in slate-colored ceramic tile.

042422homeoftheweek - This mudroom/breezeway offers a built-in bench. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

A short hallway off the kitchen connects back to the living room. Off the hallway is a door leading to 213 square feet of basement that is finished and outfitted as an office. The space has vinyl-plank flooring, recessed lighting, electric baseboard heating, and three aboveground windows, which were installed last year. Behind a pocket door is the remainder of the basement, comprising 364 square feet, including the laundry area.

Also off the same hall as the basement door is a half bath. It has a floating white porcelain sink, a window, white penny tile flooring, and a low-flow toilet. The walls are wallpapered in Schumacher’s “Birds & Butterflies.”

The basement office has recessed lighting and vinyl-plank flooring. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The half bath is clad in a spring-like wallpaper. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The upper level, reached by the stairwell at the front of the house, has the owner suite, two other bedrooms, and a full bath, all of which flow off a central hallway. The owner suite is on the left, the full bath is directly ahead, and the two bedrooms are on the right.

The owner suite offers a 196-square-foot bedroom area with a simple, circular light fixture at its center; hardwood flooring (the same as downstairs); and windows on two walls. The bed rests against an accent wall painted teal. In the far corner of the bedroom is the walk-in closet (23 square feet), which boasts a closet system and a window. The full bath offers a single birch vanity with a white quartz countertop, slate-colored ceramic tile flooring, and a window. The shower comes with a clear-glass door and a white subway tile surround installed in a modern, vertical pattern.

The second full bath offers a shower/bath combination with a white subway tile surround installed vertically. The flooring is slate-colored ceramic tile, and there is a single wood vanity with a white quartz sink, a cousin to the one in the owner bath.

The two bedrooms range in size from 114 to 140 square feet.

The owner suite has an accent wall and hardwood flooring. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The subway tile in the shower-only owner suite bath is installed vertically for a modern look. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The home’s second bedroom is 140 square feet. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The third bedroom, which is 114 square feet, is set up as a nursery. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

There is an attached one-bay garage and a 256-square-foot wooden deck off the back of the house. The home has 200-amp electrical service. The 50-gallon hot water tank and the 275-gallon oil tank for forced-air heating are new.

It is very much worth noting that this home is only about 1,500 feet from 89-acre Francis William Bird Park.

See more photos of the home below:

The home sits on a 0.44-acre lot. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The home features several built-ins. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The deck off the house is expansive. It can accommodate a sectional with room to spare. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

The yard is surrounded by mature trees. (Photo by Eric Kolibas) Eric Kolibas

Dana Ravech of Signal Real Estate is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

Dana Ravech of Signal Real Estate is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

