Andrey Rublev denies Novak Djokovic first title of 2022 during Serbia Open championship

Carlos Alcaraz followed in the footsteps of his hero, Rafael Nadal 17 years later, winning his first Barcelona Open title and cracking the top 10 men’s rankings for the first time also atage 18. Alcaraz was guaranteed to move into the top 10 after reaching the semifinals. He will be No. 9 when the new rankings come out on Monday, making him the youngest player in the top 10 since Nadal made it after lifting his first Barcelona trophy in 2005 ... Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year.

Andrey Rublev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to win the Serbia Open for his third title of the season on Sunday. The second-seeded Russian player dug deep to stop Djokovic from mounting another comeback as he prevented the top-ranked Serb from claiming his first title of 2022. The 24-year-old Rublev looked fitter in their third set as he closed out the win in 2 hours, 24 minutes. Djokovic – who is 10 years older than Rublev – appeared affected by the effort he put into the match in the second-set tiebreaker. Djokovic had already come back from a set down in each of his three matches at his hometown tournament, defeating Laslo Djere , Miomir Kecmanovic , and Karen Khachanov on his way to the final in what was only his fifth, sixth, and seventh matches of the year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters the previous week, his first match since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships in February. Dubai was his first tournament of the year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open because of his unvaccinated status, which also prevented him from playing tournaments in the United States last month.

SOCCER

Christian Pulisic leads Chelsea to key EPL win

US forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score in the 90th minute and earn Chelsea a 1-0 win over West Ham that consolidated third place in the Premier League in London. Pulisic, who entered as part of a triple substitution by Chelsea in the 76th minute, converted a cross from Marcos Alonso with a first-time finish off his left foot into the bottom corner at Stamford Bridge ... Antonio Rudiger has told Chelsea that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, manager Thomas Tuchel said. Chelsea is currently unable to offer new contracts to players following sanctions placed upon the club’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, by the British government because of the war in Ukraine.

COLLEGES

A.J. Griffin becomes fifth Blue Devils’ player to bolt for NBA

Duke freshman A.J. Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin’s decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent. Griffin’s NBA move follows that of Mark Williams, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr., and Trevor Keels ... North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season, a huge boost for the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game. The 6-foot-4 Love announced his decision in a social-media video.

BASEBALL

Sea Dogs explode for 5 home runs in win over Rumble Ponies

The Portland Sea Dogs offense led the way with five home runs in a series-ending 13-5 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field. Designated hitter Pedro Castellanos got it started for the Sea Dogs with a grand slam in the first inning. Also hitting home runs for Portland were, Kole Cottam, Hudson Potts, Christian Koss, and Wil Dalton. Picher Jay Groome (1-0) tossed 4.0 innings, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out five, and walking two in his first win of the year ... he Syracuse Mets defeated the Worcester Red Sox 4-2 in their series finale at NBT Bank Stadium.

