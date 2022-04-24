Bruins’ net still has room for two

Coach Bruce Cassidy reiterated Sunday morning, prior to an optional workout at the Bell Center, that it remains a possibility that the two tenders also will split the postseason net duties.

Swayman, recently in net for three straight starts while Linus Ullmark needed time on the sidelines to shake off a shot to the facemask, is expected to yield to Ullmark Tuesday with the Panthers in town. The two Hug Bros. then are likely to split the remaining two regular-season starts vs. the Sabres (Thursday on Causeway St.) and Leafs (Friday in Toronto).

Jeremy Swayman was back at his post Sunday, minding the pipes for the Bruins in Montreal, the first of four games this week that will deliver the Bruins to the playoffs that will begin next Monday.

“As I’ve said all along, you may see both,” noted Cassidy, “simply because neither guy has played an NHL [playoff ] game, and we have to manage their workload [compared] to what they’ve done in the past — but again, that could change.”

Swayman, 22-13-3 going into the Montreal start, played in his 45th game this season, including his five-game stay with the WannaB’s during Tuukka Rask’s short-lived comeback tour. Prior to this season, the 23-year-old rookie never played more than the 35 games he logged his sophomore season at UMaine.

Ullmark’s only North American playoff experience was the three games he backed the AHL Rochester net in the spring of ‘18. Otherwise, the Swedish stopper (24-10-2 after Saturday’s win over the Rangers), hasn’t dressed for postseason action since 2013, when he played five games for MoDo in the Swedish Elite League.

Ullmark has played in 39 games this season, a career high in the NHL. His busiest season ever was 2017-18 when he appeared in 52 games for the Sabres and Rochester Americans.

“I’m super excited,” said Ullmark, asked Saturday about how he’s feeling about the approaching second season. “But for me, we’re not there yet — there’s still a few games left, against great opponents as well. So you’ve got to stay sharp. It’s not going to be just an on-off button when you get there; you’ve got to be building your game from a couple of weeks ago and right into the playoffs so you have a good feeling how you’re going to play.”

In his six starts prior to getting hurt a week ago Thursday vs. the Senators, Ullmark rattled off six consecutive wins, turning back 143 of 153 shots for a .935 save percentage. In Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Blueshirts, Ullmark made some sparkling glove saves, beaten only once on 31 shots.

Swayman, who appeared to be destined for the No. 1 playoff job prior to Ullmark getting on his hot run, also had compiled a .935 save percentage (172/184) in his six starts (3-3-0) prior to taking on the Habs.

…

The Bruins again were skunked (0 for 3) on the power play in Saturday’s win over the Rangers, blanked for a 10th straight game.

In the NHL’s post-expansion era, it equaled a franchise record for futility, consecutive games without a PPG, which the Bruins set over a three-week stretch, Nov. 13-Dec. 4, 2001, under the tutelage of then-coach Robbie Ftorek.

During that 10-game stretch in ‘01, the Bruins went a cumulative 0 for 27. When they left the Garden Saturday night, they were 0 for 32, stymied for a total 52:04 in time on the man-advantage.

David Pastrnak returned to the lineup Saturday after a three-week absence and took up his customary spot as trigger man in the left wing circle on the power play. All in all, the unit looked a bit sharper, but the results remained as flat as the sheet of ice.

“It felt like we got a lot of good looks,” said team captain Patrice Bergeron, reflecting late Sunday morning on the day before’s 0 for 3. “Whether that was from the bumper, or the point … some good shots … we’re getting there. We talked about that [Thursday night] after the game in Pittsburgh, yes, there’s some improvement, but we want some results as well.”

The Devils, 3-2 losers to the Canes Saturday, scored a power-play goal, after entering the game with an 0-for-29 stretch that spanned 11 games — the longest drought in the NHL this season in terms of total games.

…

Brad Marchand, whose goal-scoring drought reached 10 games on Saturday, rang a shot off the side of empty net with a minute to go in regulation, and promptly returned to the bench and broke his stick in frustration. In his 10 games without a goal, Marchand landed 38 shots on net.

“He’s fighting it a little bit, but I think Brad’s always going to be confident,” Cassidy said prior to Sunday night’s faceoff. “He’s been a good player in this league for a number of years now, so he knows he can get it done. He’s still our leading scorer. He’s had some good looks recently, especially in Pittsburgh (8 shots on net) ... a lot of good looks. But at the end of the day, he probably needs something good to happen for him mentally, in terms of the goal scoring department.”

Well aware that a frustrated Marchand sometimes can lead to trouble (i.e. suspensions), Cassidy cautioned with a wry laugh, “He’s just got to stay focused, not get frustrated and do something he’ll regret.”





