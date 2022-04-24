Fans behave, Yankees mash in completing sweep of Cleveland

Cleveland outfielders struggled a day after fans threw bottles, cans, and other debris at them immediately following New York’s walk-off victory. Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado were heckled after misplays, and breakout rookie Steven Kwan — whose crash into the outfield wall prompted the incident — left early with right hamstring tightness.

Cole (1-0) struck out nine over 6⅔ scoreless innings, and Rizzo’s two-run drive in the first inning tied him for the American League lead with five homers. New York won for the fifth time in six games.

Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage, and the New York Yankees pounded the Cleveland Guardians, 10-2, Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior.

Advertisement

The Yankees said they increased security in the stands Sunday, with a security guard stationed at the bottom of each aisle in right field, but otherwise all seemed normal. The Bronx’s famed Bleacher Creatures lobbed plenty of insults, though. Straw, who called Yankee Universe the “worst fan base on the planet” after Saturday’s incident, was greeted in center by chants of “Crybaby!” and sarcastically called “Peter Parker” for his Spiderman-like climb up the wall to confront at least one fan face-to-face.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Straw got the loudest boos during lineup introductions, and fans pointed and jeered when he and second baseman Andrés Giménez miscommunicated on Aaron Hicks’ bases-loaded popup during New York’s three-run third inning.

It took the Yankees 16 games this season to score at least seven runs in a game, a first for the franchise since 1990.

White Sox could be without Eloy Jiménez for two months

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain suffered while trying to beat out a ground ball Saturday at Minnesota, an injury that is expected to cause him to miss six to eight weeks.

Advertisement

“I think the big thing is [Monday] when he goes to Chicago and really gets an extensive exam,” manager Tony La Russa said. “We’ll hope for the early indications.”

A ruptured left pectoral tendon limited the oft-injured Jiménez to 55 games last season. He is hitting .222 through 11 games this season with one home run and seven RBIs.

Chicago has eight players on the injured list, among them reliever Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve) and third baseman Yoan Moncada (right oblique strain).

The Twins came back to beat Chicago, 6-4, in 10 innings, with Byron Buxton’s second home run of the game a walk-off, three-run drive off Liam Hendriks (0-2) that went 469 feet. It was the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015.

Cincinnati snaps 11-game skid

The Reds ended an 11-game losing streak, their longest in six years, jumping to a first-inning lead and beating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, as 2019 first-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win with 5⅔ innings. Colin Moran drove in two runs for the Reds (3-13), who had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10 at World Series champion Atlanta. Cincinnati was outscored, 68-20, during the skid . . . Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled, and drove in three runs to help San Francisco rout the Nationals, 12-3, in Washington for the series sweep. Pederson moved to the leadoff spot and went 3 for 3 after Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday morning. The 31-year-old is the first Giants player to test positive for COVID-19 this season, and will remain in Washington for 10 days or until he records two negative tests. Yastrzemski went 1 for 2 Saturday and is hitting .267 with a homer and three RBIs . . . Miguel Cabrera didn’t play the day after joining the 3,000-hit club, with four hits from Charlie Blackmon and three from Randal Grichuk (including his first home run) helping Colorado beat Cabrera’s Tigers, 6-2, for a series victory in Detroit. The Tigers activated shortstop Javier Báez from the injured list, and he went 0 for 4 in his first action since April 12 . . . Pittsburgh called up former Dartmouth righty Beau Sulser from Triple-A Indianapolis, the first MLB callup for the brother of Marlins reliever (and fellow Dartmouth product) Cole Sulser.